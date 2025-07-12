Ashish Chanchlani fuels dating rumours with Elli AvrRam’s pic, social media users ask if it is a prank

Content creator and influencer Ashish Chanchlani recently shared a romantic picture with actor Elli AvrRam on social media, leaving fans curious about the nature of their relationship. The post has sparked speculation among social media users, with some wondering if Ashish is hinting at a real-life romance or if it's just a gimmick for an upcoming project. Ashish Chanchlani shared the picture with Elli AvrRam on Instagram.

Ashish Chanchlani's pic with Elli sparks speculation

On Saturday, Ashish took to Instagram to post a picture with Elli. In the image, Ashish is seen holding Elli in his arms as she holds a bouquet of red and yellow roses, her head tilted back. They are dressed casually, Ashish in a white shirt and light trousers, and the actress in a white top and black jacket.

The picture shows Ashish affectionately holding Elli in his arms, with Elli cradling a bouquet of red and yellow roses and tilting her head back. They are both casually dressed, with Ashish sporting a white shirt and light trousers, while Elli wears a white top paired with a sleek black jacket. They seem to be posing in what appears to be a European city, with a stone bridge arching over a river in the background.

Sharing the image in collaboration with Elli, Ashish wrote, “Finally (heart emoji)”.

Social media users react

The post quickly caught everyone’s attention, with social media users flooding the comments section to congratulate the couple. Some wondered if it's real or just a promotional stunt.

Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Congratulations”, with Ashish’s manager writing, “I hope ye accha chale (I hope this works).”

“Main nahi manta.. prank hoga pakka (I don’t believe this, it must be a prank),” one wrote, with another one asking for more proof, “it is not quite sufficient”.

“Some promotion,” one comment read, with another reading, “It is a prank”. One asked him if it is a “prank or real”. Some people wondered if Elli is part of his upcoming show, Ekaki.

“I don’t believe this,” one wrote. Another said that something is a miss. “Ashish bhai I hope ye koi ad campaign naa ho, dil tut jayega hum sabka (I hope this is not an ad campaign, it will be break our hearts).” They were first spotted together at the Elle List 2025 event in February.