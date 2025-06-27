Search
Ashish Chanchlani is the only Indian at Jurassic World Rebirth premiere, can't stop beaming as he poses with Scarlett

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jun 27, 2025 09:11 PM IST

Ashish Chanchlani attended the world premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth in New York and met Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.

The world premiere of the upcoming Jurassic Park film - Jurassic World Rebirth - was held in Los Angeles earlier this week. The star-studded premiere saw the film's three leads - Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali - in attendance. And an Indian rubbed shoulders with them too. Creator Ashish Chanchlani was the only Indian to attend the premiere in the US.

Ashish Chanchlani poses with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere.

Ashish Chanchlani at Jurassic World Rebirth premiere

At the premiere, he had the opportunity to meet the film's star-studded cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. The creator shared the picture on his Instagram, with a cheeky caption that contained a reference to Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park film. Sharing the picture with the cast on Instagram, he wrote, "In classic voice of John Hammond: “WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK”

John Hammond was a character played by Richard Attenborough in Jurassic Park, who was the architect behind the titular park. The picture received lots of love from his colleagues and fans. “I’m so proud of you 🥺 But jealous too,” wrote a fellow creator. Another added, “Let me just say, Congratulations. You deserve it. Enjoy and have fun. Don't forget about us little people on your way up.”

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise and a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Also starring Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, it is releasing worldwide on 2 July.

Ashish Chanchlani's upcoming directorial project

The Jurassic World Rebirth premiere comes at an exciting time for Ashish, as he prepares for the release of his much-anticipated project Ekaki. Marking a shift from his traditional comic content, Ekaki promises a unique blend of horror and comedy. As his directorial debut, Ekaki is set to be released on the ACV Studios YouTube channel.

