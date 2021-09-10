Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Govinda stumped by questions on wife Sunita Ahuja, she says she even knows 'colour of his underwear'. Watch
bollywood

Govinda stumped by questions on wife Sunita Ahuja, she says she even knows ‘colour of his underwear’. Watch

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. While he failed to answer questions about her, she said that she knows everything about him, down to the ‘colour of his underwear’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, will appear as guests on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil Sharma asked Govinda a bunch of questions about Sunita’s look, including the colour of her earrings and nail paint, but he could not answer any of them.

“Sawaal pooch raha hai ya meri band baja raha hai (Are you asking me questions or getting me into trouble)?” Govinda asked Kapil. Sunita confidently said, “Kapil, tu bhi kisko pooch raha hai, yaar! Tu mujhe pooch, main bata doon kachchhe bhi kaunse colour ka hai (You are asking the wrong person, Kapil. Ask me, I will even tell you the colour of his underwear).”

RELATED STORIES

In an earlier promo, Kapil asked Sunita if she ever bumped into Govinda someplace where she should not have. Govinda looked at Sunita before saying, “Kabhi aaj tak pakda nahi gaya main (I have never been caught to date).”

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and have two children - Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. They renewed their wedding vows in London on their 25th anniversary, in the presence of their close friends.

Also see: Govinda says ‘never been caught’ as Kapil Sharma asks if Sunita Ahuja saw him someplace she shouldn’t have. Watch

Meanwhile, Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek, a cast member of The Kapil Sharma Show, will not be a part of the episode featuring him and Sunita. Govinda and Krushna have had a strained relationship since 2016.

In an interview with a leading daily, Krushna had said that he has been juggling between the shoot of his upcoming film and The Kapil Sharma Show. “However, when I learnt that they (Govinda and Sunita) would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage,” he had added.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
