Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, wife Sunita confirms

Actor Govinda has tested positive for the coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja said on Sunday. The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following necessary protocol.

"He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions," Sunita told PTI. Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy Rangeela Raja.

Earlier in the day, superstar Akshay Kumar and Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik also tested positive for Covid-19.

Akshay wrote in his message to his fans, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

Ritwik said, "I have tested covid positive this morning. I have isolated myself and am under home quarantine. Hoping to be up and about soon."

Govinda is the latest actor to test positive for the disease. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan were tested positive.

Maharashtra has been battling a strong second wave of coronavirus infections. The state, on Saturday, reported 49,447 fresh cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656, the state health department said.

Mumbai city also registered 9,108 new infections, the highest spike in a single day.