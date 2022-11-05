Govinda welcomed by his doppelganger at Mumbai airport, wife Sunita Ahuja reacts: ‘Carbon copy hai ye’

Govinda was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his wife Sunita Ahuja on Saturday. Govinda was seen stepping out of his car and meeting his doppelganger, who touched his feet and gave him a bouquet of flowers as he greeted the actor. Reacting to the two of them together, Sunita told the paparazzi, “Carbon copy hai ye (what a carbon copy).” Also read: Govinda dances with wife Sunita for first time, kisses her on Indian Idol 13; daughter Tina hides her face

Videos of Govida meeting his duplicate were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media. They both wore sunglasses; while the actor wore a black shirt with black trousers and a matching scarf, his doppelganger, was dressed in a maroon pantsuit and white shirt. In the video, Govinda’s duplicate was heard telling him in Hindi, “Sir, I met you many years ago.” He then showed their old photo together on his mobile phone that was clicked ‘23 years ago’. The actor responded and said, “So sweet.”

As a paparazzo said, “Same to same hai (they look the same),” Sunita chimed in and said Govinda’s doppelganger was his ‘carbon copy’. As he walked towards the airport gate with Sunita, Govida told the paparazzi, “I feel nice about this.”

Reacting to Govinda’s video with his doppelganger shared on a paparazzo's account on Instagram, a person asked, “Bhai real kaunsa hai (brother, which of them is real)?” A person also commented, “Mujhe red suit wala real Govinda laga (I thought the one wearing red suit was the real Govinda).” Another comment read, “When Govinda met Govinda.” Another fan praised the actor, and wrote, “Wow, he was listening patiently (to his duplicate).”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, along with their daughter Tina Ahuja, recently appeared as special guests on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987. They are parents to daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. Tina had made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband. Govinda had made his Bollywood debut with the 1986 film Ilzaam, and has featured in more than 165 Hindi films since.

