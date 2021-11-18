Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govinda, wife Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan get goofy with Ranveer Singh on The Big Picture. See pics

Check out the goofy pictures of Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan as they visited Ranveer Singh on his show The Big Picture.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja pose with Ranveer Singh.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Govinda, along with his wife Sunita Ahuja, son Yashvardhan Ahuja, and daughter Tina Ahuja, visited the sets of the show The Big Picture. They also posed with host Ranveer Singh and shared pictures on Instagram. 

Govinda and Sunita can be seen in matching black t-shirt and trousers paired with red shrugs. Tina opted for a black top and grey skirt for her visit to The Big Picture sets. Yashvardhan wore a white t-shirt and paired it with a light-coloured jacket.

RELATED STORIES

Sharing her images with Ranveer Singh and Govinda, Sunita wrote on her Instagram page, “Had a great time yesterday on Ranveer Singh show last night.”

Their daughter Tina Ahuja also shared pictures from their visit and wrote on Instagram, “Pouts,Winks and all Smiles on the sets of #TheBigPicture #funtimes #love.”

Govinda recently came up with a new song, which he wrote and sang as well. The actor featured in the music video for the song titled Tip Tip Paani Barsa. Speaking about it, Govinda had said in a press statement last week, “I have ensured that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings each time."

He added, "The global disruption took online viewership to unprecedented heights and I believe this is the best way I reach out to my fans – who can now watch me any time, anywhere, and on any device.”

Govinda's daughter Tina is also an actor. She made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Smeep Kang’s Second Hand Husband, opposite Gippy Grewal. The film, which also starred Geeta Basra and Dharmendra, was a box office dud.

Yashvardhan Ahuja aspires to make a career in Bollywood like Govinda. After formal training in acting, Yashvardhan started working in Bollywood soon. He has worked as an assistant director with Sajid Nadiadwala. Together, they have worked on some popular films including Dishoom. He has also assisted Sajid on two upcoming movies - Salman Khan's Kick 2, and Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap.

