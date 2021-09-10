Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja lashes out at Krushna Abhishek: 'I don’t want to see his face ever again'

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of actor Govinda, has slammed their nephew Krushna Abhishek and said that she is 'distressed beyond words' after his decision to not feature in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which will feature them. She said that the issues between them will never be resolved and added that she doesn't want to 'see his face ever again'.

The relationship between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda has been strained for the last few years. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja will appear as guests on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Speaking with a leading daily, Sunita recalled an incident three years ago involving Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah and said that there is no scope for reconciliation. “Woh kabhi nahi hoga (It will never happen). Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family... We have raised them and are not living off them...All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life.” She was earlier offended by Kashmera’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’, which she felt was aimed at Govinda.

On Krushna opting out of The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episode, Sunita said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.”

Sunita said that whenever she and Govinda appear on the show, Krushna says 'something about (them) in the media just for publicity'. She added that Govinda ‘may not respond or retaliate’ but it upsets and infuriates her.

In several promos of the show shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, Sunita will be seen pulling Govinda's leg along with host Kapil Sharma.