“Great feeling to be loved and to be in love,” says Mohit Raina on getting married (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Mohit Raina broke the internet when he announced his wedding on social media on January 1. Since then the actor has crawled into his shell. Talking for the first time since his wedding in December, Raina says, “It was not a planned affair but a short notice decision that we took. It just happened and everything fell in place.” The wedding was a “close-knit family affair” and took place in Rajasthan.

The past few days since the announcement have been “beautiful” for the actor as love is pouring from all corners for him. “I was not expecting the reaction. It was heartwarming, beautiful, and emotional for me. It made me realise how much people love me,” he confesses. On keeping the ceremony “low-profile”, Raina reasons, “I have always been a private person. For an actor, there has to be something that is just yours, close to your heart and this was very close to me personally. So I wanted to do it in a low-key manner.”

A man of a few words, Raina says those moments of tying the knot “cannot be expressed in words”. “It was a beautiful feeling. There were emotions within (me) which were beautiful and pure. (About the wedding) It was dreamy, I would say,” he reveals.

Talking about his wife, Aditi, who is “not from showbiz” and hails from a “tech background”, Raina mentions that “the base of the relationship is friendship”. “We met a few years back. After a few years of our friendship, which developed with due course of time, we mutually decided to take it ahead. It was during the pandemic (second wave), I met her family to ask for her hand. Then, families met and decided to take it ahead,” Raina recalls.

Finding the right partner is something Raina has “manifested”. “It’s a great feeling to be loved, to be in love, to be wanted, and to spend the good and bad moments with someone who cares about you. I was lucky enough,” says Raina who will be seen as Naveen Sikhera in Bhaukaal 2. On the second season, Raina mentions how he is excited to play the character, which struck a chord with many from the heartland.

On a parting note, as the nation celebrates Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Raina shares that they will do something “different” and special as it’s their first festival as husband and wife. “I used to celebrate Lohri a lot when I was in Jammu and also used to fly a lot of kites. This time we are going to spend it together,” he signs off.