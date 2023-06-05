Actor Gufi Paintal of Mahabharat fame dies at 79 due to age-related health issues, family confirms

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal died on Monday morning at the age of 79, his family has confirmed. Gufi, best known for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat (1980), died in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related health issues.

"Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep," his nephew Hiten Paintal told news agency PTI.

What his family said

The actor’s family said in a statement, as per Indian Express, “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”

Hiten had earlier told PTI that his uncle was not keeping well due to age-related health issues. "He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable," Hiten had told PTI.

Gufi is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild. The last rites will be held today at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri.

Gufi Paintal's body of work

Gufi has appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Mahabharat, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh Koi Hai Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among other shows. He made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar. Following this, the actor appeared in other films, including Dillagi, Desh Pardesh and Suhaag.

A few days back, actor Tina Ghaai also shared a health update of the seasoned actor on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of the actor, Tina wrote, “Gufi Paintal ji takleef mein hain prarthana ki jeeye (he is suffering, please pray for him).”

