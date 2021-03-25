Gul Panag shares pic from Miss Patiala days when she rocked Kajol's unibrow, had 'no sense of hair and makeup'

Actor and politician Gul Panag has shared a big blast from the past. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share an old picture of herself from more than two decades ago.

In the photo, clicked at the 1998 Miss Patiala beauty pageant, Gul is seen in a yellow outfit, rocking a large bindi and thick brows. Sharing the photo, she joked how she had no idea about how to do her hair and makeup back then.

"#Throwback to my first beauty pageant.Miss Patiala. Circa 1998. Which I didn’t win. I thought it might be good practise for the @missindiaorg Miss India. It was held in a cinema hall. I think it was called Narain ( left after Fuara Chowk , on the way to Leela Bhawan. ) I wore my cousin @simritkaur34 ‘s wedding lehenga ( wonder why she indulged me , and why I wore it @simranpotnis )," she wrote.

"Any way, no sense of hair and make up as you can see. Also heavily influenced by the uni brow trend that @kajol rocked in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which we bunked college to watch . In the same cinema hall. Well I can say, I have come a long way. At least on the hair and makeup front. I was sorting my original education documents- BA, MA and found this photo in that folder," she added.

Gul even had a special request for her followers: "P.S. if someone was in Patiala in 96-98 can you please help me with the name of the cinema hall ? It’s really bothering me that I can’t remember."

After losing out on the Miss Patiala crown, Gul participated in the Miss India pageant in 1999 and ended up winning it. She then represented India at the Miss Universe pageant but did not win that.

Gul later made her acting debut in 2003 and starred in films such as Dhoop and Dor. She was recently seen with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man.