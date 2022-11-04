Gulshan Devaiah opens on his journey: If Hunterrr would have made 100 crores, I could have had a better career

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has spent 12 years in showbiz, and he admits that it has been “quite unbelievable”. “I feel like I was just a teenager, who dreamt of becoming an actor with movie posters in my room and hoping I would do something one day. I didn’t know anything about the business then and so far, in the process, I have learnt a lot of things about my craft. It is quite unbelievable,” Devaiah shares.

Looking back at his career, the 44-year-old feels, “I feel if Hunterrr (2015; his first commercial film as a lead actor) had made ₹100 crore, then yes, I could have had a better career. It was a successful film, but it was not an enormously successful one that set the box office on fire. I am realistic about that. That’s the reality. Did I have hopes on it? Yes, maybe a little too much. But then you learn from such things. Everywhere I go people still talk about that, they identify my work and are appreciative of that. It has given me some kind of a brand value. I do have respect and I do get work. It has also exponentially grown after Hunterrr’s release but yes it was also disappointing but I don’t cry about it. Yes, some films won’t turn out that way. I have had to have those chats with myself that I cannot get upset with every other thing like hits and flops and rejections,” he elaborates.

While other actors have a certain prototype of being an actor, the Duranga actor who has projects lined up for release, only aims for professionalism. “I want to have a good professional working relationship with the people I work with. And sometimes it’s not possible, sometimes you still get conflicted but sometimes you do with what you have. So, being professional and doing your job properly is, the most important thing. That’s what I am trying to… I am not obsessing about it but it’s important for me. If I have a job I have to do it to the best of my abilities,” he wraps up.