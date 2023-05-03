Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma yet again about Tamannaah Bhatia at Dahaad trailer launch. Watch

Amid dating rumours between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, Gulshan Devaiah has once again teased his co-star Vijay. It so happened at the recent trailer launch of Prime Video’s Dahaad, where Gulshan left a not-so-subtle hint, referring to Tamannah, in front of the media, which made Vijay blush. (Also read: Amid dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia, Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma in recent post: ‘Meri Tamannaah toh…’)

Gulshan Devaiah pulled Vijay Varma's leg by taking the name of his rumoured lady-love Tamannaah Bhatia.

The rumours first hit the internet when eagle-eyed fans spotted Vijay and Tamannah kissing each other at a New Year’s bash in Goa. Recently, the actors were also spotted together after a dine-out in the city. Now, in the clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the actor was present at the trailer launch of the Prime Video series Dahaad, when he was asked about the reason why he isn't smiling more, the actor said: "I will really refuse to ask anybody to smile for me you know." At this, Gulshan added cheekily, “Humari bari tamannaah thi ki aap hase.. (it was my wish that you smile a little).” Gulshan's response made Vijay blush, while Sonakshi Sinha who stood beside him, started laughing. “He did not!” she added.

Earlier too Gulshan had teased Vijay about his rumoured relationship with Tamannah. Vijay had shared the teaser video of Dahaad on his Instagram and wrote, “Here’s a sneak peak into Dahaad! Dahaad on Prime Video. Trailer out on May 3.”

While many fans spoke about the show in the comments section, Gulshan Devaiah took to the comment section and left a funny comment for Vijay. He wrote, “Meri Tammannah toh tu tha… achcha dhokha diya hai tune mujhe. Thank God meri izzat nai luti… nai toh... hey Ram (You were my hope, you betrayed me. Thank God my reputation is still intact)”.

Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha as a cop who takes up a gruesome murder case. Besides Vijay, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. The plot description of the 8-episode show read: ‘When a series of women are found dead in public bathrooms under mysterious circumstances, Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with leading the investigation. As the case unravels she begins to suspect that the seemingly clear-cut suicides may be the work of a serial killer on the loose, triggering a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop.'

Dahaad will release on Prime Video on May 12. It's directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Besides this, Vijay has Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor lined up for release this year. He was last seen in Netflix's Darlings.

