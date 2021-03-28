Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gulshan Grover: Priyanka Chopra Jonas being questioned about her credentials for announcing Oscar noms was incorrect
Gulshan Grover: Priyanka Chopra Jonas being questioned about her credentials for announcing Oscar noms was incorrect

Actor Gulshan Grover talks about his Hollywood stint, and expresses displeasure at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ credentials being questioned for announcing Ocsar nominations.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Actor Gulshan Grover has starred in a couple of projects in the West.

Bad Man might be the tag associated with Gulshan Grover back home here in India, but he has also been a part of Hollywood projects over the years. Beeper (2002), Blind Ambition (2008), Desperate Endeavours (2011) and Prisoners Of The Sun were some of them.

He is happy that the ‘mudpath’ he created is now being taken by other Indian actors. “I am not the first Indian actor to act in a Hollywood film, but the first Bollywood actor to start the transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, and come back home,” he claims.

He goes on to add that when he started off in the West, even approaching people was a tough task, “I started in that era, when there was no internet or way to find out who you are, what are your films and work. It was extremely difficult. I would tell the person or director in Hollywood about my films in India, and they would hear, there was no other way for that studio/ director or producer to find out what work I do. I am glad I made a mud path, and happy that it is being cemented and followed by my wonderful colleagues. They are making us proud, whether it’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas, late Irrfan, various others. We have multiple talents.”

Recently, Priyanka, alongwith husband singer Nick Jonas was chosen to announce the Academy Award nominations. However, a user on social media questioned her credibility to be given this task. Grover expresses this was ‘incorrect’.

“I am proud of Priyanka, she has done very well. It has also resulted in various other talents from India to be looked at. I congratulated her when she had announced the nominations. A certain journalist saying what are her credentials is incorrect. She has worked in over 60 films, produced films in different Indian languages, and now in the West too. She is not only a star we love, but also a filmmaker. Therefore it was incorrect,” reasons the 65-year-old, who was recently seen in the film Mumbai Saga.

He also feels that an Indian star’s presence in fact benefits the projects they become part of abroad. Grover says, “It adds viewership and attention of millions of people from this part of the world. The kind of fan following and euphoria we have in India for Indian celebs, whether it’s cricket or Bollywood, no other country has the kind of affection we all are very grateful for. I used to say at that time, when they would be casting me in films, ‘you are going to have an experience you have not had’ Our fans love us so much. Priyanka was absolutely qualified.”

