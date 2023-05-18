Guneet Monga attends Cannes red carpet in golden sari, thanks Indian delegation. See pics

Guneet Monga walked the red carpet of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in a golden sari. Taking to her Instagram, the Oscar-winning producer expressed her gratitude to the Indian Government delegation and shared a couple of pictures from the red carpet. She is at Cannes as part of the Indian delegation. (Also read: Guneet Monga reveals airport officials only want to take pics with her Oscar: ‘Nikaal ke dikhaao, dekhna hai’)

Kangabam Tomba, Dr L Murugan and Guneet Monga attended the red carpet at Cannes.

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan, who is leading the Indian delegation at the Cannes film festival, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba were also seen on the red carpet accompanying the filmmaker. Guneet penned a detailed note in the caption for the post where she thanked the delegation for providing her with the opportunity to represent the country at the global stage. In the pictures, she channeled a traditional look in a golden sari and paired it with minimal accessories.

In the caption for her post, Guneet wrote, "So delighted to be at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of the Indian government delegation. India is now on the global stage in world cinema, and it's an honour to be a part of this momentous occasion.

"I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this incredible opportunity to represent our country on this global stage.

"It's great to be back home at Cannes. I love the energy of the festival and just walking up and down the street, meeting friends from the fraternity and celebrating cinema.

"It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage at a prestigious film festival such as Cannes. To be able to celebrate the power of Indian cinema and witness its ability to bring people together is no less than a spectacle. #IndiaAtCannes"

Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short for The Elephant Whisperers at the 95th Academy Awards. The 41-minute-long documentary movie revolves around the bond between an orphaned baby elephant (named Raghu) and his caretakers - mahout couple Bomman and Bellie.

