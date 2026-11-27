Gunmaaster G9 review

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Singh, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Aditya Datt

Star rating: ★★

Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. more less

"The man is a big time criminal. He has a change of heart after encountering a little girl, adopts her and eventually finds himself in trouble as he sets out to protect his daughter."

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This is the plot not just of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi's last cinematic outing just earlier this year, but also of his latest, Gunmaaster G9. Originality has clearly taken a long vacation for Christmas.

The premise

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Directed by Aditya Datt, the film revolves around Eshwar (Emraan), a dairy business owner who is approached by inspector Rana (Abhishek Singh) to help him bust a drug cartel led by Desu (Aparshakti Khurana). When Eshwar refuses, Rana threatens to reveal his dark past to his family, comprising his wife Aarti (Genelia D'Souza) and daughter Jiya (Inayat Verma). And so, there he goes again, picking up his guns and blasting heads off.

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{{^usCountry}} Writers Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi bring absolutely nothing new to the table. This is a story we can predict right down to the T. The film begins on an overwhelmingly familiar note, helped only by an interesting antagonist played by Aparshakti. He is the only one who seems to treat this film as an opportunity to showcase a different side of himself as an actor. (Incidentally, both brothers, Ayushmann and Aparshakti, have had a film release on the same Friday, the other being Yeh Prem Mol Liya.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Writers Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi bring absolutely nothing new to the table. This is a story we can predict right down to the T. The film begins on an overwhelmingly familiar note, helped only by an interesting antagonist played by Aparshakti. He is the only one who seems to treat this film as an opportunity to showcase a different side of himself as an actor. (Incidentally, both brothers, Ayushmann and Aparshakti, have had a film release on the same Friday, the other being Yeh Prem Mol Liya.) {{/usCountry}}

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An Emraan Hashmi crime drama, until now, guaranteed at least one thing: good music. Gunmaaster G9, however, wastes its entire first half with practically no memorable music to speak of. So, essentially, there is very little left to excite the viewer. The second half offers more screen time to Genelia, whose character has a dark past of her own. This is when the film finally gets interesting, leading to a crackling action sequence led by her. Alas, barring these moments, the narrative slips back into predictable territory, eventually setting things up for a sequel.

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Movie Review Gunmaaster G9 2/5 Eeshwar (Emraan Hashmi), a former underworld gunslinger turned peaceful dairy farmer is blackmailed into infiltrating a ruthless crime gang to protect his family. Director Aditya Datt Cast Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza, Aparshakti Khurana

Another area where the film falters is its excessive flashbacks, which do little to enhance the storytelling and only interrupt its flow.

The cinematography by Keiko Nakahara and Anik Ram Verma is good. I wish I could say the same about Himesh Reshammiya's music, especially considering the beautiful melodies he has composed for the other release this Friday, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

In the performance department, this is quintessential Emraan Hashmi. But apart from the 'dard' that defined his character in Awarapan 2, you would struggle to tell one difference between Shivam in that film and Eshwar in this one. Genelia makes the most of what she is given, while Aparshakti is quite effective as the unhinged villain. Abhishek Singh, meanwhile, is just about okay.

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Final thoughts

Overall, the biggest problem with Gunmaaster G9 is not that it follows a familiar template. Bollywood has never shied away from revisiting successful formulas. It is that the film makes very little effort to disguise how familiar everything feels. From the brooding protagonist with a dark past to the protective father who will go to any lengths for his family, there is hardly a surprise here. Even Emraan's presence, which should ideally be the film's biggest selling point, offers little novelty. The occasional action high and Genelia's interesting turn in the second half provide some relief, but not enough to rescue a film that runs out of ammunition rather early. And with a sequel already being teased, one can only hope the writers find some fresh ideas before loading their guns again.