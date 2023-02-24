Gurfateh Pirzada reveals his scenes were cut short in Brahmastra: 'Felt bad, but what can you do?'

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada made his Bollywood debut as the male lead in Kiara Advani-starrer Netflix film Guilty. But, did you know Brahmastra happened to him first? In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed his scenes from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra were cut short. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak, which launches Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor in the film industry. (Also read: Gurfateh Pirzada recalls cleaning bathrooms, working at grocery shops illegally in Canada)

What came to you first, Brahmastra or Guilty?

Gurfateh Pirzada: Brahmastra happened first. Guilty was released earlier. It is just that Brahmastra got delayed. But thank God it came out later because people could recognise me in Brahmastra because of Guilty. If Brahmastra had come first, none would have noticed me because it is a very small role by the end of it. Obviously, I shot a lot more and it just got edited out because the film was long. I think everything happens for a reason. I got Guilty because of Brahmastra. Someone in Dharma said that 'oh this kid is in Brahmastra and he is sort of doing a good job'. I only knew Apoorva (Mehta) sir in Dharma. When I auditioned for Guilty, I just dropped him a text. He was kind enough to see my audition and message me after that ‘I really liked your audition. Karan and the director want to meet you.’

Did you feel bad when your scenes were chopped from Brahmastra?

Of course, it does (laughs) you can’t hide such emotion, right? Brahmastra was something... everyone worked for like five-five years. It was a feature film and I wanted ‘ok people (should) notice me.’ There were some good scenes of all of us together. Me, and Ranbir (Kapoor) had a really nice scene. There was a song that got chopped off. But what can you do? It's all for the bigger picture, right? Going to shoot Brahmastra, I always knew it wasn’t my film, I am a very small part of the film. All through it I was incredibly lucky and happy to be a part of it.

I realised very early on that if I am insecure, or feel bad about anything, then it’s only going to affect my acting and nothing else.

How was your interaction with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

Great! I think the best moment of my life will always be, no matter what, even if there are bigger actors or directors who message me, it was Ranbir sending me a text after watching Guilty. I think it was the sweetest and the best text I have ever received and I am always going to cherish it. He is my favourite actor. He is the biggest actor in this generation. He doesn’t need to message a new actor that he liked their work. I was extremely touched.

Alia is extremely sweet. I remember when she watched guilty. I walked out after the premiere, and she came up to me and hugged me. She was like 'what are you? How have you done this in your first film? I was like 'I don’t know; I just try.'

Your next film is Bedhadak. It's much anticipated and you will be starting the shoot soon...

Hopefully. Bedhadak is a little pushed right out; it's out in the news now. I have some prior commitments which I will start shooting right now. Eventually, it will start when the time is right. I am not thinking too much about it. Whenever it happens, it happens. Fingers crossed.

How would you describe working with Shanaya?

I haven’t acted with her yet properly, but when I do, I am sure she is wonderful.

You had workshops together, right?

Ya, we met and are friends. We worked for like one year and a half. I think the best thing about her is that she is extremely hard-working. She knows what she wants and she will get it. She is a brilliant dancer and she is always ready to up the scenes and prep. Not every actor is like that.

Bedhadak is going to launch Shanaya and there's already a lot of debate about nepotism in Bollywood. How fair do you think it is?

What is fair in the world anyway? If I had the privilege, I would take it. I am a star tomorrow and my kids want to be an actor. I would give them an opportunity. At least, show them the path and give them away the privileged because I have worked hard for them. They won’t say go struggle for 15 years because I have also done it. I think it’s a stupid conversation because the audience also watches their films. They say nepotism, nepotism, and buy the tickets. If they stop buying then it’s a different scenario altogether. They have their own struggle and we have our own.

