Gurmeet Choudhary’s word of caution for Unlock: Lockdown is over but the virus is still not over

Things in the country may be reopening and unlocking after lockdown imposed during the second wave but Gurmeet Choudhary warns people against complacency. The actor feels that having our guard up will be what will save us from the imminent third wave.

“There is lack of knowledge. We need to spread more awareness about the situation. It has to be had to be drilled in people’s heads that ‘listen Covid is still here’. We may be unlocking now but people are getting relapse and that is something we need to be careful. People have misconception that lockdown khatam hai matlab virus bhi khatam hai. Aisa nahi hai. We have to remember that virus is still around us. So mask up and maintain social distancing,” Choudhary asserts.

The actor also has a special word of advice for those who are Covid survivors and insists that post recovery care is something they should not take lightly. That is something that made Choudhary launch a specialised care centre in his hometown in Bettiah, Bihar.

The actor, who took to the forefront during the peak of second wave extending help to people battling Covid, says, “It is my duty. Yes, the second wave has subsided almost but so many people are facing post Covid health problems like difficulty in breathing , drop in oxygen level and cramps in the body and weakness. Since I have been working with Covid patients for the past three months, I had post Covid care in mind too.”

The 37-year-old reveals that he could not have done it on his own had 4 other NGO’s namely Sankalp Ninty Five, Ganga Foundation, Ram Krishna Vivekanand Educational Society and Saubhagya Mahila Uthan Samiti, not united to make the centre functional.

“I always feel that I have not done anything . We are actors, even if we do little bit, our work is highlighted. But the absolute heroes are our doctors and all frontline workers and organizations and we just have to support and help them in any way we can,” he adds.

While the centre is currently only in Bettiah, Choudhary hopes he can take it to other places too.

“If we get support from other people then we will take it to other cities as well. If more and more NGOs come together then we can take this to other places too,” the actor concludes.