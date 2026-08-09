Guru Randhawa seeks solace at the Golden Temple amid Fine Shyt backlash, turns off comments: ‘No storm can ever shake’

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is facing backlash on social media after his latest song, Fine Shyt, was brutally trolled online, with many calling out the song for being a cringe fest and for its misogynistic tone. Amid the criticism, Guru appears to have taken a break from the chatter, as he recently shared a photo of himself at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Guru Randhawa takes a break

Guru Randhawa visits Golden Temple.

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Guru shared a photo with his back to the camera as he looked at the Golden Temple while sitting near the holy Amrit Sarovar on Sunday. Though he did not address the backlash directly, he posted a message in Punjabi talking about faith, strength and continuing to move ahead despite difficult times.

He wrote in the caption in Punjabi, which roughly translates to, "Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone’s hand, they only keep moving forward." Guru also switched off the comments section on the post.

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About Fine Shyt

{{^usCountry}} The singer released the music video on Friday. The music video began with a disclaimer stating that all the people in the video are above 18 and that it is a work of fiction. It also came with a funny caveat advising viewers not to try the same steps at their office or they would be banned by the HR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer released the music video on Friday. The music video began with a disclaimer stating that all the people in the video are above 18 and that it is a work of fiction. It also came with a funny caveat advising viewers not to try the same steps at their office or they would be banned by the HR. {{/usCountry}}

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The music video is set in an office, with Guru playing a senior professional, while he is surrounded by young talent as several of his female colleagues dance and sing around him. The song and its presentation quickly became a talking point online, with social media users debating its lyrics, tone and overall treatment of the women featured in the video.

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Internet reacts

Immediately after the song was released, it drew mixed reactions from viewers. Several users also criticised the song for what they perceived as its misogynistic tone, while others compared it unfavourably with Randhawa's earlier music. A comment on the song read, "Guru randhawa, its done bro." Another comment read, "New brainrot unlocked." One more comment read, "His songs are not the same as they used to be in 2015." One more comment wrote, "If THIS is his comeback, bro… please go back!!😭💀🙌🏻"

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This isn't the first time Guru Randhawa's music has faced backlash. His previous song Azul was also criticised for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls.

About Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa is a singer, songwriter and music composer known for his work in Punjabi and Hindi music. He rose to prominence with songs such as Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit and Ishare Tere. His music has also featured in several Bollywood films, including Hindi Medium, Tum Bin II, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Street Dancer 3D. Randhawa has established himself as one of the most popular contemporary Punjabi artists over the years.