...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan film registers little growth, crosses 23 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: The film, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde & Mrunal Thakur, was released in 2500 screens in India.

Jun 08, 2026 06:39 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
Advertisement

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan's comedy drama has not lived up to expectations at the box office. After a disappointing opening, the film has barely shown any solid jump on its first weekend to hold its ground. Directed by David Dhawan in what is being billed as his final directorial venture, the film hit theatres on Friday and also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has a shaky Sunday

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: The comedy drama stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai managed to collect 8.33 crore. There is some growth from the previous two days, as the film collected 7.50 crore on its opening day, 7.25 crore on Saturday. This brings the total India gross collections to 27.53 crore and total India net to 23.08 crore so far.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released in over 2500 screens across India, making it a wide release for a non-mass-action Hindi film. Yet, it showed weak occupancy throughout the day. The morning shows had weak occupancy of just 10%, which thankfully grew as the day progressed, but the night shows maxed out at 36%, as per Sacnilk.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

David Dhawan has decided to retire after the release of this film. Over the years, many of his comedy films have attained cult status. He is known for making films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Hero No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

 
varun dhawan david dhawan
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan film registers little growth, crosses 23 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.