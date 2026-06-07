Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan film registers little growth, crosses 23 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan's comedy drama has not lived up to expectations at the box office. After a disappointing opening, the film has barely shown any solid jump on its first weekend to hold its ground. Directed by David Dhawan in what is being billed as his final directorial venture, the film hit theatres on Friday and also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has a shaky Sunday

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: The comedy drama stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

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The latest report on Sacnilk states that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai managed to collect ₹8.33 crore. There is some growth from the previous two days, as the film collected ₹7.50 crore on its opening day, ₹7.25 crore on Saturday. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹27.53 crore and total India net to ₹23.08 crore so far.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released in over 2500 screens across India, making it a wide release for a non-mass-action Hindi film. Yet, it showed weak occupancy throughout the day. The morning shows had weak occupancy of just 10%, which thankfully grew as the day progressed, but the night shows maxed out at 36%, as per Sacnilk.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

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{{^usCountry}} The film revolves around Jass (Varun Dhawan), whose wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur), forces him to divorce her, on the grounds that she cannot keep up with his sexual appetite. Jass eventually moves on with Preet (Pooja Hegde). The real chaos begins when both women end up pregnant- and he is the father of both children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film revolves around Jass (Varun Dhawan), whose wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur), forces him to divorce her, on the grounds that she cannot keep up with his sexual appetite. Jass eventually moves on with Preet (Pooja Hegde). The real chaos begins when both women end up pregnant- and he is the father of both children. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is produced under Tips Films and also features Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait and Rakesh Bedi, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is produced under Tips Films and also features Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait and Rakesh Bedi, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film has also remained in the spotlight amid an ongoing legal and ethical dispute raised by veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani over the alleged recreation and reuse of songs associated with his films without consent. Describing the matter as an ethical concern rather than a financial disagreement, Bhagnani said, “How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry.” He further added, "David is my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him. Financially, it is fine, but emotionally, the whole family is broken." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film has also remained in the spotlight amid an ongoing legal and ethical dispute raised by veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani over the alleged recreation and reuse of songs associated with his films without consent. Describing the matter as an ethical concern rather than a financial disagreement, Bhagnani said, “How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry.” He further added, "David is my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him. Financially, it is fine, but emotionally, the whole family is broken." {{/usCountry}}

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David Dhawan has decided to retire after the release of this film. Over the years, many of his comedy films have attained cult status. He is known for making films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Hero No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

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