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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan film fails to pick up pace, earns 2 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 4: Apart from Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars Mouni Roy & Rakesh Bedi. 

Jun 09, 2026 06:45 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 4: David Dhawan's romantic comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, was released in theatres this Friday. However, the film has struggled to make an impact with both critics and audiences. Following a lacklustre opening, the comedy entertainer has failed to gain significant momentum at the box office, with collections showing only marginal growth over its first four days. (Also read: Anupam Kher scolded David Dhawan for his decision to retire after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: ‘Who are you to decide?’)

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office update

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 4: The comedy film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has seen a dip in collections on Monday, collecting as low as 2.59 crore. The film collected 7.50 crore on its opening day and 7.25 crore on Saturday. At 9 crore, Sunday remains the highest single-day haul for the film. This brings the total India gross collections to 31.86 crore and the total India net to 26.59 crore so far.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released in over 2500 screens across India, making it a wide release for a non-mass-action Hindi film. Yet, it showed weak occupancy throughout the day.

About the film

The story revolves around Jass (Varun Dhawan), whose wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur), forces him to divorce her, on the grounds that she cannot keep up with his sexual appetite. It is a sore point given his desperation to become a father. Jass eventually moves on with Preet (Pooja Hegde). The real chaos begins when both women end up pregnant- and he is the father of both children.

 
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