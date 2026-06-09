...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 5: Varun Dhawan film sees no growth, crosses 30 crore so far

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 5: David Dhawan announced that this will be last film as he will retire after this.

Jun 09, 2026 10:17 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 5: Expectations were high from David Dhawan's romantic comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the film was released in theatres this Friday. However, the reception so far has been cold for the film. After a poor opening, the film has struggled at the box office, showing no growth. (Also read: Anupam Kher scolded David Dhawan for his decision to retire after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: ‘Who are you to decide?’)

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office update

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 5: The film opened to mixed reviews.

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has collected 3.21 crore on its 5th day of release. It is its lowest single-day collection so far, even lower than Monday when it minted 3.50 crore. The film has failed to manage to maintain momentum after collecting 7.50 crore on the opening day, especially after Sunday's haul at 9.00 crore. The weekdays have witnessed a sharp dip. This brings the total India gross collections to 36.72 Cr and total India net to 30.71 crore so far.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The story revolves around Jass (Varun Dhawan), whose wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur), forces him to divorce her on the grounds that she cannot keep up with his sexual appetite. It is a sore point given his desperation to become a father. Jass eventually moves on with Preet (Pooja Hegde). The real chaos begins when both women end up pregnant- and he is the father of both children.

 
david dhawan varun dhawan mrunal thakur
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 5: Varun Dhawan film sees no growth, crosses 30 crore so far
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.