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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hedge and Mrunal Thakur's film mirrors Govinda's Sandwich

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look: Varun Dhawan plays dual role in David Dhawan's romantic comedy also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Apr 14, 2026 01:10 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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The much-awaited first look of Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, was finally released on April 14. The video shows Varun in dual roles romancing Pooja and Mrunal, and it has reminded fans of Govinda's romantic comedy Sandwich.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur lead the rom-com.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to drop the first look of his upcoming movie. The video begins with two babies sitting together and talking to each other about their parents, only to realise their fathers have the same name, Jass (Varun Dhawan). The first look then shows Varun romancing both Mrunal and Pooja at the same time. The video ends with the babies calling it a ‘double trouble love story’. Sharing the first look, Varun wrote, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai a David Dhawan entertainer. First look out now! #redflag in cinemas on 22nd May 2026."

Helmed by David Dhawan, the film marks Varun's fourth collaboration with his father. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, along with Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar and Kubbra Sait, among others, in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

varun dhawan david dhawan govinda
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