Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan film collects 7 crore so far

Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Haiwaan released in theatres last Friday. The actors last appeared in the 2008 action film Tashan, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam.

Haiwaan box office report on Sunday

Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's stiill from Priyadarshan's film

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After a ho-hum opening of ₹3 crore, Haiwaan was expected to show growth on the first weekend. On Saturday, the film managed to collect ₹2.5 crore, and as per the latest update on Sacnilk, the haul on its first Sunday now stands at ₹1.65 crore. This brings the total India net collection of Haiwaan to ₹7.15 crore.

About Haiwaan

In Haiwaan, Saif plays a visually challenged man and Akshay is seen as the antagonist, portraying a cold-hearted psycho killer. For Priyadarshan, the decision to revisit Oppam after several years was also an opportunity to rethink his own material.

Priyadarshan told PTI in an interview, “I've seen a lot of these Tamil and Telugu remakes being made here and it looks exactly like those films and not like a Hindi film. So, that's one lesson that I learned and I try to change the complete look of the film. I never make it the same way, and I always try to improvise and make it look like it is made for the North audience.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “My idea was not at all to have him (in this film) as I was looking for someone else. I casually mentioned it to him (Akshay) when he asked me about my next film. I told him that many actors had turned it down and to my shock, Akshay said, 'I will do this role'. When I was working with Saif, I just thought, 'I'm making a new film.' It was something new for me because it is away from what I have been trying before and I'm seeing Akshay differently. I got excited about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “My idea was not at all to have him (in this film) as I was looking for someone else. I casually mentioned it to him (Akshay) when he asked me about my next film. I told him that many actors had turned it down and to my shock, Akshay said, 'I will do this role'. When I was working with Saif, I just thought, 'I'm making a new film.' It was something new for me because it is away from what I have been trying before and I'm seeing Akshay differently. I got excited about it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Haiwaan is co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films.