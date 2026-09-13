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Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan film collects 7 crore so far

Haiwaan box office collection day 3: The film marks the reunion of the two stars after a gap of 17 years.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026, 22:22:22 IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Haiwaan released in theatres last Friday. The actors last appeared in the 2008 action film Tashan, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam.

Haiwaan box office report on Sunday

Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's stiill from Priyadarshan's film
Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's stiill from Priyadarshan's film

After a ho-hum opening of 3 crore, Haiwaan was expected to show growth on the first weekend. On Saturday, the film managed to collect 2.5 crore, and as per the latest update on Sacnilk, the haul on its first Sunday now stands at 1.65 crore. This brings the total India net collection of Haiwaan to 7.15 crore.

About Haiwaan

In Haiwaan, Saif plays a visually challenged man and Akshay is seen as the antagonist, portraying a cold-hearted psycho killer. For Priyadarshan, the decision to revisit Oppam after several years was also an opportunity to rethink his own material.

Priyadarshan told PTI in an interview, “I've seen a lot of these Tamil and Telugu remakes being made here and it looks exactly like those films and not like a Hindi film. So, that's one lesson that I learned and I try to change the complete look of the film. I never make it the same way, and I always try to improvise and make it look like it is made for the North audience.”

Haiwaan is co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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