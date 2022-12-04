Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya are married, wedding pics surfaces online

Hansika Motwani and her boyfriend-businessman Sohael Kathuriya have tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. Several pictures and videos from their nuptial ceremony are out on social media. The wedding was only attended by their family members and close friends. Also read: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya live it up at their all-white pre-wedding party in Jaipur

For the D-day, Hansika wore a traditional red lehenga. Sohael opted for all-ivory sherwani look. In the first wedding picture, Hansika was seen posing with her bride squad. A video of her grandiose entry at the wedding mandap is also being shared by fanclubs and fan pages.

During the varmala ceremony, firework were also arranged. In a video, Hansika and Sohael were seen holding hands after the ceremony as husband and wife. Reportedly, the two became husband and wife following Sindhi traditions.

Earlier in the day, several glimpses of Hansika and Sohael from their pre-wedding festivities were also seen doing rounds on the internet. The couple hosted a Sufi night, pre-wedding all-themed party, followed by haldi ceremony. On Friday, they had Hansika's mehendi ceremony.

Their wedding festivities began last week with Mata Ki Chowki. As per a Hindustan Times source, “While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai.”

Last Thursday, Hansika flew out of Mumbai with her family members for the destination wedding. She was spotted by paparazzi.

The actor celebrated her bachelorette in Greece. Posting the video, Hansika wrote, "Best bachelorette ever (woman with veil, ring, sparkles and bottle with popping cork emojis). #blessed with the #best (red heart emojis)." Hansika and Sohael announced their engagement on November 2.

