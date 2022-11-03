Hansika Motwani, fiance Sohael Khaturiya return to Mumbai after dreamy Paris proposal. See pics

Hansika Motwani and her businessman fiance Sohael Khaturiya are back in Mumbai after their Paris trip. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, after their dreamy proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Hansika was seen in a co-ord set of shirt and pants in grey, carrying a black bag. Sohael kept is casual too in a blue T-shirt and pants with dark sunglasses. Both of them flashed the brightest smiles upon their return as they met the paparazzi.

Hansika shared photos from her proposal on Wednesday on Instagram. She wore a white dress and Sohael was in black suit as he went down on one knee and proposed to her. “Now&Forever,” she captioned the photos.

Sohael commented on the post saying, “I love you my life #NowAndForever.” Hansika's friends and colleagues from the film industry including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Khushbu Sundar, Esha Gupta, and Karan Tacker congratulated her.

As per media reports, the couple will tie the knot on December 4 in Rajasthan. Motwani began her career with TV show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and later appeared on Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She also starred as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.

The Mumbai-born artiste's later forayed in the south film industry acting in Tamil and Telugu-language films. Her last release is Tamil crime thriller “Maha.

