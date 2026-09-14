Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi announces his next film Rambola, a biopic on Goswami Tulsidas

Hanuman Ansh has been garnering widespread praise from across the nation, with celebrities and political figures lauding the film’s message. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role. On Monday, it was announced that Vishal has set his next film on the life of Gowami Tulsidas.

Film on Tulsidas announced

Vishal Chaturvedi will direct a film on the life and legacy of Tulsidas.

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The production banner, Mahaveer Jain Films, shared the update on their Instagram account in a joint post. The film is titled ‘RamBola’. The caption of the post shared the details about the crew. It read, "With Bappa’s Blessings, on this auspicious day, with humility and gratitude we bring to you “RamBola”. The Immortal story of Goswami Tulsidas. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. Produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay & Raghuvendra Singh. Presented by Mahaveer Jain Films"

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{{^usCountry}} Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas was a legendary 16th-century Vaishnava saint and poet. Known for his devotion to lord Ram, Tulsidas is credited with popularising the story of Ramayana with Ramcharitmanas, which he wrote in vernacular Awadhi. About Hanuman Ansh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas was a legendary 16th-century Vaishnava saint and poet. Known for his devotion to lord Ram, Tulsidas is credited with popularising the story of Ramayana with Ramcharitmanas, which he wrote in vernacular Awadhi. About Hanuman Ansh {{/usCountry}}

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Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. He is believed by his devotees to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. The film's synopsis positions “Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story.”

About the unexpected box office report of the film

Made on a modest budget, the film has exceeded expectations. Released only in India on August 4, the film collected only in lakhs per day after its release. However, a few days later, it saw a surge in collections and turned into a success story. Hanuman Ansh has now crossed the ₹200 crore"> ₹200 crore mark in India. It will be released in Telugu on September 18.

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On opening day, Hanuman Ansh minted ₹10 lakh at the box office, according to Sacnilk. During the first two weeks, the film's box office collection remained abysmally low, earning only ₹1.48 crore. The film started seeing an upward trend in box office numbers from Day 17, when it collected ₹2.20 crore. The film began to see footfall in theatres after it was lauded by audiences on social media, and positive word of mouth began to spread.