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Hanuman Ansh leaves Virender Sehwag speechless, cricketer shares the one scene that touched him the most

Virender Sehwag shared that he was moved after watching Hanuman Ansh. The film has been on a miraculous run at the box office.

Updated on: Sep 3, 2026, 15:03:43 IST
By Santanu Das
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Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film about the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has become the talk of the nation. There was hardly any noise around the film when it was released in theatres last month. However, positive word of mouth ensured that the devotional drama grew stronger in the next few days. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has now shared a glowing review of the film, urging more people to go and see it in theatres.

What Virender Sehwag said

Virender Sehwag has shared a glowing review of Hanuman Ansh.
Virender Sehwag has shared a glowing review of Hanuman Ansh.

Taking to his Instagram, Sehwag posted a video of himself directly addressing the viewer and said, “Some experiences, some people are such that there are not enough words to describe them… how so much you try to tell about them, you cannot do justice. Some of my closest friends are devotees of Neem Karoli Baba. Around 10 years ago, one of my friends had told me about him. Since then I have been hearing and reading about him. I have had an immense attraction towards Maharaj ji- his personality, his devotion, and his blessings have transformed lives. It show what he was, one who could make a person meet their true selves.”

Which scene from the film touched him the most

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh features an ensemble cast, with Chandan Anand and Shobhinav Satyaa in the lead roles. It is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The official synopsis reads, "A grieving boy seeks God to meet his departed mother, and in finding the divine, learns to serve humanity with miracles of love, food and silent blessings, becoming Hanuman Ansh, Neem Karoli Baba."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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