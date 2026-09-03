Hanuman Ansh leaves Virender Sehwag speechless, cricketer shares the one scene that touched him the most

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film about the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has become the talk of the nation. There was hardly any noise around the film when it was released in theatres last month. However, positive word of mouth ensured that the devotional drama grew stronger in the next few days. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has now shared a glowing review of the film, urging more people to go and see it in theatres.

What Virender Sehwag said

Virender Sehwag has shared a glowing review of Hanuman Ansh.

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Taking to his Instagram, Sehwag posted a video of himself directly addressing the viewer and said, “Some experiences, some people are such that there are not enough words to describe them… how so much you try to tell about them, you cannot do justice. Some of my closest friends are devotees of Neem Karoli Baba. Around 10 years ago, one of my friends had told me about him. Since then I have been hearing and reading about him. I have had an immense attraction towards Maharaj ji- his personality, his devotion, and his blessings have transformed lives. It show what he was, one who could make a person meet their true selves.”

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Which scene from the film touched him the most

{{^usCountry}} Talking about the scene that spoke to him the most, Sehwag added, “What is so unbelievable that his blessings, even after his demise 52 years ago, have remained in the lives of his devotees. A few days ago I saw the film Hanuman Ansh, which is based on his life. It is impossible to draw out his life in one film. It is made very beautifully, and is well written. I think this film is a beautiful tribute to Maharaj ji. There was one scene in particular which touched me, in which Maharaj ji is surrounded by snakes. One of his devotees tells him that he is as innocent as Shiv, and he replies, ‘It is you who is innocent. The eyes see what is in our hearts.’ That is perhaps what he wanted to say to all of us. Such saints are born in rare occasions in the history of our nation. It is impossible to understand him but to get one glimpse of him is possible. Hanuman Ansh presents that one glimpse very well. If you know him, then watch the film… and if you haven't heard of him, then watch it for sure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the scene that spoke to him the most, Sehwag added, “What is so unbelievable that his blessings, even after his demise 52 years ago, have remained in the lives of his devotees. A few days ago I saw the film Hanuman Ansh, which is based on his life. It is impossible to draw out his life in one film. It is made very beautifully, and is well written. I think this film is a beautiful tribute to Maharaj ji. There was one scene in particular which touched me, in which Maharaj ji is surrounded by snakes. One of his devotees tells him that he is as innocent as Shiv, and he replies, ‘It is you who is innocent. The eyes see what is in our hearts.’ That is perhaps what he wanted to say to all of us. Such saints are born in rare occasions in the history of our nation. It is impossible to understand him but to get one glimpse of him is possible. Hanuman Ansh presents that one glimpse very well. If you know him, then watch the film… and if you haven't heard of him, then watch it for sure.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh features an ensemble cast, with Chandan Anand and Shobhinav Satyaa in the lead roles. It is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The official synopsis reads, "A grieving boy seeks God to meet his departed mother, and in finding the divine, learns to serve humanity with miracles of love, food and silent blessings, becoming Hanuman Ansh, Neem Karoli Baba."