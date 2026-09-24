'Hanuman Ansh made 500 crore, your films can't even earn 50 crore': Sunil Pal says Salman Khan should be ‘ashamed’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently expressed his anger over celebrities being trolled for their looks and work on social media. He also called out trolls for abusing actors when they do not like their work and defended Katrina Kaif amid trolling over her postpartum weight gain during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, comedian Sunil Pal has reacted to Salman’s fiery rant and "trolled" the actor, while also calling the show a "gutter".

Sunil Pal reacts to Salman Khan's fiery rant on trolls

Sunil Pal 'trolls' Salman Khan, says he should be 'ashamed'.

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Sunil was recently spotted at an event, where he interacted with the paparazzi. When asked about Salman’s comments on celebrity trolling, the comedian said, "We made Salman Khan; Salman Khan did not make us. Salman Khan is a star today because of all of us, because of the people of India. It is because we have watched so many of his films. Aur Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, sab log sabak le lijiye, aap logon ka time pass bahut zayada chal raha hai. Hanuman Ansh se ₹500 crore kamaye jo ₹2 crore mein bani hai aur ₹500 crore ki film ₹50 crore bhi nahi kama paa rahi hai. Sharam aani chahiye aapko (And Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, everyone, please learn a lesson from this. You have been having too much of a good time. Hanuman Ansh, which was made for ₹2 crore, earned ₹500 crore, while a film made for ₹500 crore is unable to earn even ₹50 crore. You should be ashamed)."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “You are such big stars that you have bought out the corporate labour and the industry, and smaller people are unable to make films. By the grace of Lord Hanuman and Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh managed to earn so much.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “You are such big stars that you have bought out the corporate labour and the industry, and smaller people are unable to make films. By the grace of Lord Hanuman and Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh managed to earn so much.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sunil further asked Salman to shut down Bigg Boss, calling it a "gutter show". He said that the show features celebrities who are a "big loss" to the nation and turns them into stars.

What did Salman Khan say?

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman spoke about how celebrities are trolled over their looks on social media. The host revealed that he too had faced such trolling after being called "budha" on social media, while some people also joked about his new bald look. The actor further hit back at those trolling Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain, saying, "Everyone puts on weight after getting pregnant. When she returns to films, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family."

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He removed his shirt on the show in response to trolls body-shaming him and further criticised those who earn money by putting others down, calling them "parasites". The host also defended actors who choose not to speak up on political matters and called out paparazzi culture. He criticised paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures of female actors and advised women to slap photographers if they feel uncomfortable.

Several celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia and Rohit Shetty, backed Salman over his stance on celebrity trolling.