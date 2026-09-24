Hanuman Ansh producer says those in Bollywood who rejected film later apologised, called it their ‘biggest mistake’

Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget of less than ₹2 crore and, after a slow start at the box office, has turned into a major theatrical success. The film has now crossed ₹350 crore worldwide. Recently, the film's producer Anupriya Nagar revealed that the team initially struggled to find support from some people in Bollywood when they approached them for help with financing the film. However, after the film's remarkable performance at the box office, many of those who had earlier refused to come on board have reached out to congratulate the team and apologise.

'People didn't have that belief'

Hanuman Ansh has earned ₹370 crore worldwide.

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Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Anupriya said she and her team found it difficult to get support during the post-production of the film. She said, “Since the beginning, even before I came on board, the Hanuman Ansh team had gone to many people for investment for post-production, but nobody agreed to invest, even though it wasn't a very big investmen. Before the release, there were a handful of people who supported us, but many people didn't believe in the project. They thought it was a small-budget film, the director was making his first film and the actors were also new. They thought the film would come and go. People didn't have that belief."

'Producers have reached out and apologised'

She shared that many producers who had refused to come on board later contacted her and congratulated her. She said, “Lots of producers have reached out and it is very sweet. They have congratulated us. Some of them have actually come to me and said, ‘First of all, I apologise because this film had come to us. We are sorry we couldn't join you. That was the biggest mistake I made.’ They said, ‘You have made us realise that a small film can do so much. You have given a lesson to the industry.’ They told us, ‘Whatever you want, we are with you.’"

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{{^usCountry}} The producer, however, said that she doesn't blame them for their decision as it was a very small film. What is Hanuman Ansh about? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The producer, however, said that she doesn't blame them for their decision as it was a very small film. What is Hanuman Ansh about? {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as the spiritual guru and follows the journey of Lakshminarayan, a grieving young man who sets out on a spiritual quest after the death of his mother and eventually becomes Neem Karoli Baba. The cast also includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.

The film, which opened to just ₹10 lakh on its first day, has earned more than ₹370 crore in worldwide collection.