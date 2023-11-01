Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai: From Kajra Re to Nimbooda, iconic songs featuring the actor

Aishwarya Rai is celebrating her 50th birthday today. The actor- who first appeared on screen in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar three decades ago- has gifted us some unforgettable songs throughout her long journey in the movies. It somehow feels as if the actor herself has become symbolic of these melodies- her presence has made these tunes linger in our minds for as long as we can remember. What better way to celebrate the actor than to revisit these iconic songs? (Also read: Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini praises Aishwarya Rai, says she has 'qualities public may not always see’)

Taal Se Taal Mila: There's no way a list of Aishwarya Rai songs would be complete without a gem like Taal Se Taal Mila- from Subhash Ghai's Taal. Aishwarya, dressed in all white, finds herself dancing with excitement and anticipation. The actor is able to express that longing so much so, that by the time the rhythms of this song are transferred from singer Alka Yagnik to Udit Narayan in the end, we are invited towards the ache that she feels now. Does she know this man? Who is he? Will her life change forever? It is a divine song made all the more unforgettable by the actor's presence.

Kajra Re: Aishwarya Rai stepped in for a cameo in Bunty Aur Babli with Kajra Re, and the rest is history. The actor dances like a dream in this sensual number, fully aware of the effect she has on the entire room. Although the legacy of this Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composition took a life of its own after Aishwarya married her co-star in the song Abhishek Bachchan, with father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan by his side- it's the unmatched grace that she brings to the dance movements and expressions that has made Kajra Re so iconic."Tujhse milna purani Dilli mein, chhor aaye nishani Dilli mein..."

Barso Re: The mark of that first drop of rain falls on Aishwarya's face sets the tone of this joyful and gorgeous composition by A.R. Rahman. The actor brings plenty of spirit and enthusiasm in these few minutes, underlining the defiant and liberated soul of a rural Indian woman taking control of her destiny. She swims into the river, climbs a huge rock, and decides to run away from home. Not every decision she takes might be rational, but she knows what she wants. And that is exactly what matters to her. A truly unforgettable treat of a song in Aishwarya's career.

Silsila Ye Chahat Ka: Aishwarya has more than one job to do in this luminous number sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Above lip-synching and matching the intricate dance movements, she also has to balance that diya at all times. The emblem of her undying love. If you wondered why did the diya not go off after so much to and fro, you're definitely not the only one! Aishwarya excels at it without missing a beat- bringing the exact balance of hopefulness and anguish in her movements.

Nimbooda Nimbooda: Saroj Khan choreographed many of Aishwarya's dance numbers, but none as intricate and exciting as Nimbooda Nimbooda. The choreographer gives the actor a lot to work with, and the actor matches every beat of this pacy number while adding dollops of mischief and verve into the performance. Even after two decades, the song can transport anyone to the playful, ornate feel of 90s mainstream Bollywood movies. No matter how many years pass, this song still feels so fresh and new.

Udi : The combo of Sunidhi Chauhan and Aishwarya Rai never misses! In this triumphant declaration of liberty and love, composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali- Aishwarya Rai gets to unfurl for a few minutes of carefree abandon. She is shy at first to take the spotlight, but finally gives in to the music and energy that surrounds her. It's hard to take one's eyes off her as she makes her way onto the stage and executes that dreamlike dance in front of an audience.

