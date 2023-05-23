Harman Baweja calls link-up with Priyanka Chopra 'part and parcel of the line’

Harman Baweja is all set to make his OTT debut with Hansal Mehta's Scoop. The actor recently opened up about his past relationship with actor Priyanka Chopra and how he can't really complain about them because it is 'part and parcel' of the profession. (Also read: Hansal Mehta says he had to 'emotionally blackmail' Harman Baweja to act in web series Scoop)

Harman made his acting debut opposite Priyanka with Love Story 2050, which released in 2008. The duo also starred in What's Your Raashee? which released in 2009. Both the actors were rumoured to be dating each other by the start of the former and went their separate ways by the release of the next.

Now, speaking to Etimes in a new interview ahead of the release of Scoop, Harman was asked about the media attention their relationship received, to which he said, "That’s tabloid media to start with. They are not really interested in if you have done a film or bagged another film or worked hard on a film set and got injured. They see you outside a restaurant and three minutes later another girl walks out of the same restaurant and apparently the tabloids think you are having lunch with that girl, while in reality that is not probably true. I would have gone to pick up a packet of food and the other girl might have been with her dad. The scoops were fun when they were sweet but it was bitter when they weren’t. But it’s a part and parcel of the line you can't really complain."

Harman had produced Hansal's film Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? in 2002 as well as other Punjabi films like Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme and Honeymoon. The upcoming series Scoop is adapted from Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. It features Karishma as crime reporter Jagruti Pathak who finds herself as the prime accused in the shocking murder of another journalist. The cast includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Deven Bhojani and Tannishtha Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Scoop will premiere on Netflix on June 2, 2023.

