Harnaaz Sandhu teaches Bollywood dance steps to Trevor Noah. Watch

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on Saturday shared a clip from her appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. In the clip, Harnaaz is seen teaching Bollywood dance steps to Noah. Harnaaz wore a red off shoulder dress and paired it with shiny white stilettos for the appearance. Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu says she broke down many times as she was 'bullied' for weight gain: 'It's really sad'

Sharing the clip, Harnaaz wrote, “It was such a pleasure to share the stage with one and only @trevornoah. Thankyou @thedailyshow for having me on your show! @trevornoah remember it’s all in the hips! Bollywood is watching!”

In the video, Harnaaz says, "I am gonna teach you four simple steps. Bollywood is all about face, neck, hands and hips. It's gonna be easy. Trust me." While trying to copy Harnaaz, Trevor says, "What's happening there." Harnaaz corrects him while he grooves "More hips..it's all about hips."

One fan commented, “Haha! This is gonna be epic.” Another one wrote, “Aww! At least he tried.” Calling Harnaaz a ‘desi girl’, one person said, “Our desi girl is ruling the world. So proud.”

The official page of the Miss Universe also shared pictures of Harnaaz from the sets of The Daily Show. In the first picture, Harnaaz can be seen holding a cloth bag with The Daily Show With Trevor Noah written on it. In another one she is posing with Trevor.

Harnaaz is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown. Before her, Lara Dutta became Miss Universe in 2000 and Sushmita Sen in 1994. She will soon be seen in the Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttan Ge, alongside Dev Kharoud, Nanak Singh, and Gurpreet Ghuggi. The film is directed by Smeep Kang.

