Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Harshvardhan Rane puts his bike on sale in exchange for oxygen concentrators
bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane puts his bike on sale in exchange for oxygen concentrators

Harshvardhan Rane is raising funds for oxygen concentrators and is selling his motorbike in exchange.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Harshvardhan Rane is raising funds for oxygen concentrators.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is putting his bike on sale to raise funds for oxygen supplies. He took to Instagram Stories to share a picture with it and wrote, “Giving my motorcycle away in exchange of oxygen concentrators, which will go to the needy. Please help me find good concentrators in Hyderabad…”

The healthcare system in India is buckling as the country records lakhs of Covid-19 cases every day. Many are scrambling for hospital beds, oxygen supplies, and life-saving medicines. Crematoriums are overburdened as well, with mass funeral pyres being organised daily.

Several celebrities are using their social media reach to amplify distress calls, share helpline numbers and support relief efforts.

Harshvardhan Rane on Instagram Stories.

Harshvardhan, known for films such as Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan, was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish, which released on Zee5 as a film as well as a web series. He battled Covid-19 last year and dubbed for Taish while he was in the ICU.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Harshvardhan talked about his experience of dubbing for Taish while in hospital. He lauded Bejoy and his co-stars - Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbana, Jim Sarbh, and Sanjeeda Shaikh - for going the extra mile for the project. “When you see all these people put in their 2000%, for me, dubbing from the ICU was just a duty,” he had said.

Also read | Sonu Sood heartbroken as Covid-19 patient he helped get hospital bed dies: ‘Sometimes, life is so unfair’

“Thanks to the sound team for working on that bit so much that they made it sound professional. I felt very bad that there was a bit of a delay because of me but I think the whole team has come forward and given their best,” he had added.

Harshvardhan will be seen next in a John Abraham production. Talking about the film, John told PTI last month, “We are starting a film called Tara vs Bilal, we are producing it. It is a beautiful slice-of-life relevant film. It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar. It starts either this month or in May. It is directed by Samar Shaikh.”

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is putting his bike on sale to raise funds for oxygen supplies. He took to Instagram Stories to share a picture with it and wrote, “Giving my motorcycle away in exchange of oxygen concentrators, which will go to the needy. Please help me find good concentrators in Hyderabad…”

The healthcare system in India is buckling as the country records lakhs of Covid-19 cases every day. Many are scrambling for hospital beds, oxygen supplies, and life-saving medicines. Crematoriums are overburdened as well, with mass funeral pyres being organised daily.

Several celebrities are using their social media reach to amplify distress calls, share helpline numbers and support relief efforts.

Harshvardhan Rane on Instagram Stories.

Harshvardhan, known for films such as Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan, was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish, which released on Zee5 as a film as well as a web series. He battled Covid-19 last year and dubbed for Taish while he was in the ICU.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Harshvardhan talked about his experience of dubbing for Taish while in hospital. He lauded Bejoy and his co-stars - Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbana, Jim Sarbh, and Sanjeeda Shaikh - for going the extra mile for the project. “When you see all these people put in their 2000%, for me, dubbing from the ICU was just a duty,” he had said.

Also read | Sonu Sood heartbroken as Covid-19 patient he helped get hospital bed dies: ‘Sometimes, life is so unfair’

“Thanks to the sound team for working on that bit so much that they made it sound professional. I felt very bad that there was a bit of a delay because of me but I think the whole team has come forward and given their best,” he had added.

Harshvardhan will be seen next in a John Abraham production. Talking about the film, John told PTI last month, “We are starting a film called Tara vs Bilal, we are producing it. It is a beautiful slice-of-life relevant film. It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar. It starts either this month or in May. It is directed by Samar Shaikh.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harshvardhan rane covid-19

Related Stories

bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane opens up on break-up with Kim Sharma, blames it on his ‘DNA’

UPDATED ON OCT 29, 2020 04:52 PM IST
bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane was overwhelmed when John Abraham offered him to ride his bike as a birthday gift

UPDATED ON DEC 16, 2017 03:54 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP