Lovekansh Garg: Working behind the camera was my biggest learning experience

Haryanvi-lad Lovekansh Garg set out to realise his acting dreams in 2015 and after a duration of eight long years he has finally completed a film in lead role which is expected to release in the next few months.

Lovekansh Garg

“After my class 12, I stayed in Delhi for nearly two years, but nothing much came my way, so I moved to Mumbai. Living in a room with 10 people, a space which was smaller than my bathroom in Karnal, that experience was an eye opener for me. Mumbai teaches you the reality of life and provides space for everyone who have it in them to realise their dreams,” says the actor who has been part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sankat Mochan Hanuman.

Soon he understood that doing small parts here and there would lead him nowhere. “Being junior artiste helped me to survive but I had bigger dreams. I was suggested to assist and go behind the camera, so I met director Suvendu Raj Ghosh. I worked with him as an assistant director in films Main Mulayam Singh Yadav (2021), Before You Die (2022) and yet to release film Kushal Oza’s Little Thomas starring Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal.”

As luck would have it, he bagged lead role in the film he was assisting. “Working behind the camera was my biggest learning. Suvendu sir was looking for a Bihari boy for Kusum Ka Biyaah. I requested him to audition me and then eventually we shot the film last winter in Jharkhand and Bihar. I had a strong Haryanvi accent, so I went through rigorous workshops to get my Hindi right.”

The film was scheduled to be released in July but has been pushed ahead. “Initially, I was little upset but that’s the way life is! I am keeping my fingers crossed and auditioning for more projects and one of them is final, but I am yet to sign it,” says the actor on his second visit to Lucknow after the screening of film Main Mulayam...

