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HC closes Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar's defamation suit as filmmaker Santosh Kumar apologises for calling him thief

Filmmaker Santosh Kumar had filed a case accusing Aditya Dhar of ‘stealing’ the plot of Dhurandhar from his script, D-Saheb.

May 05, 2026 04:31 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Even as Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar emerged as a massive box-office success upon release, the filmmaker has been embroiled in a case over alleged script theft. In March, director Santosh Kumar had alleged that Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is a copy of his 2023 script D-Saheb. Aditya then moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that Santosh Kumar's repeated media allegations are defamatory and damage his reputation.

Ranveer Singh stars in the lead role in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

On Tuesday, Live Law reported that the Bombay High Court disposed of a defamation suit filed by Aditya against Santosh after the latter tendered an apology for his statements.

What did the court say?

A single-judge bench of Justice Arif Doctor recorded in the order, "Mr Bhura, the counsel appearing on behalf of Santosh Kumar (who is present in Court) has tendered an apology for the statements made in the press meeting held on March 30, 2026. Dr Saraf, the Senior Counsel appearing on behalf of Aditya Dhar submits that, in light of the apology tendered, his client does not wish to precipitate the Suit for damages. He accepts the said apology and submits that the Suit can now be accordingly disposed of. In light of this, nothing further survives in the suit and the same is accordingly disposed of."

After the release of Dhurandhar 2, Santosh Kumar made the allegations saying that the plot of the sequel was copied from his registered script titled D Saheb. The filmmaker added that his script was registered with the Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) and that he would take legal action against Dhar.

 
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