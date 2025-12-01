Hema Malini regrets fans could not meet Dharmendra a final time due to private funeral: ‘His last days were cruel and…'

Late actor Dharmendra’s fans were disappointed when the family opted for a private funeral for the legendary cine icon. Now, filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami has shared that Hema Malini spoke to him about the decision, explaining that Dharmendra’s final days were extremely cruel and painful. Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24.

He shared that Hema Malini added that the family simply couldn’t bear to see him in that condition.

Hema Malini on Dharmendra’s final days

Filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami, who hails from UAE, took to Instagram to share a note about his recent meeting with actor Hema Malini following the death of her husband, Dharmendra.

In the note, Hamad revealed that Hema discussed the reasons behind the family’s decision to hold a private funeral and spoke about Dharmendra’s painful final days.

He posted an image with Hema Malini with a caption in Arabic which loosely translates to, “On the third day of mourning, I visited the legendary actress Hema Malini, wife of the late superstar Dharmendra. It was the first time I had met her in person, although I had seen her from afar on many previous occasions. But this time was different… a painful, heartbreaking occasion, the kind of thing that is almost incomprehensible, no matter how hard I try.”

The filmmaker continued, “I sat with her, and I could see in her features an inner turmoil she was desperately trying to hide. She said to me in a trembling voice: ‘I wish I had been at the farm on the same day I was with Dharmendra two months ago… I wish I had seen him there’. She told me how she would always say to Dharmendra, “Why don’t you publish your beautiful poems and writings?” And he would reply, “Not now… Let me finish some poems first.” But time didn't spare him, and he passed away…”

Talking about the conversation he had with Hema Malini, Hamad said, “She said to me bitterly, ‘Now strangers will come… they will write about him, they will compose books… while his own words never saw the light of day’.”

The filmmaker revealed that Hema Malini also spoke about the reason Dharmendra’s funeral was kept private.

“Then she added, with deep sadness, that she regretted his fans hadn't had the chance to see him one last time. And she said to me in a motherly tone: ‘Dharmendra, throughout his life, never wanted anyone to see him weak or ill. He hid his pain even from his closest relatives. And after a person passes away, the decision rests with the family’,” Hamad said.

Recalling the conversation, Hamad added, “Then she paused for a moment… wiped away a tear… and said to me clearly: ‘But what happened was a mercy… because, Hamad, you couldn’t have borne to see him in that state. His condition in his final days was cruel… painful… and even we could hardly bear to see him like that. Her words were like arrows… painful and true.”

The filmmaker ended the long note by remembering Dharmendra for his charisma and his contribution to cinema, writing, “My forever hero legendary Superstar DHARMENDRA.”

Dharmendra dies at 89

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The actor had been ill for some time, and was hospitalised on November 10. Later, he was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25 in the presence of his family members and colleagues from the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the crematorium to pay their last respects.

Last week, a prayer meet in memory of the late actor was held in Mumbai. Called Celebration of Life, the prayer meet was hosted by the Deol family. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai were seen attending the prayer meet, among others.