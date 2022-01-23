Hema Malini rides tonga with Ramesh Sippy in unseen throwback pic from Sholay sets, wishes him on birthday

Actor-politician Hema Malini has shared several throwback pictures with film director Ramesh Sippy from the sets of their films in the 1970s. Taking to Instagram, Hema posted the monochrome photos and wished the veteran filmmaker on his 75th birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Hema Malini was dressed in costumes of the respective films as she was engrossed in a conversation with Ramesh Sippy. The pictures included those from the sets of their movies Andaz (1971), Seeta aur Geeta (1972) and Sholay (1975).

Hema and Ramesh, in the first picture, sat side by side in a tonga as she smiled listening to him. In the next photo, the duo was seen balancing themselves atop a ceiling fan. In the third frame, Hema stood with papers in her hands next to Ramesh who was seen explaining something. In the last picture, Hema looked at Ramesh as she spoke to her.

Sharing the post, Hema captioned it, "My very dear friend, colleague and co-traveller in my journey in the beautiful film industry, Ramesh Sippy, celebrates his birthday today. All good wishes and prayers, dear Ramesh for a healthy and prosperous future. Most of my successful films were with you as director. Thank you. God bless (folding hands emoji). #happybirthday #RameshSippy."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramesh and Hema collaborated first for Andaz, a romantic drama. Directed by Ramesh, it also featured Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Simi Garewal. Their next project was Seeta aur Geeta, a comedy drama, directed by Ramesh. Apart from Hema, it also starred Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The iconic Sholay, helmed by Ramesh, became a cult classic. It also featured Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan.

Hema shares a warm bond with Ramesh as on her last birthday, he was one of the guests at her party. In October last year, Hema had shared pictures on Twitter featuring Ramesh, Sanjay Khan, her husband Dharmendra, and their daughter Esha Deol. She had captioned the post, "Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Hema Malini makes pongal at home while Esha Deol keeps family tradition alive, Dharmendra reacts. Watch

Recently, Hema gave a peek into her Pongal celebrations at her home. On Twitter, she shared a few pictures of her cooking the traditional Ven Pongal dish. "Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home," Hema tweeted.

In November last year, Hema was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON