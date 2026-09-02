'Hera Pheri made my life miserable; I hate making comedies': Priyadarshan talks changing gears with Haiwaan | Interview

While Priyadarshan started his career in Bollywood with serious dramas, in the 2000s, he made his name as the maker of iconic comedies. It is hard to believe that Priyadarshan hates making comedies. In a candid chat with Hindustan Times ahead of the release of his new film Haiwaan, the filmmaker talks about switching genres and why he does not want a ‘Priyadarshan signature’.

Why Priyadarshan hates making comedies

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri.

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Priyadarshan’s first Hindi film, Muskurahat, was a drama. But it was Gardish that proved to be his breakthrough in Bollywood. Virasat’s success followed, but his next few films did not quite hit the mark until 2000, with Hera Pheri. The comedy transformed his career in Hindi cinema, and also his image. “I started with serious films. Gardish worked for me, Virasat worked for me. Then Hera Pheri made my life miserable. After that, it was just comedy, comedy, and comedy. To be honest, I hate shooting comedies,” admits the filmmaker.

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{{^usCountry}} From 2001 to 2021, Priyadarshan directed 20 Hindi films, of which 16 were comedies. Two other hits - Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Billu - also had heavy doses of comedy. His comeback to Hindi, Bhooth Bangla, released earlier this year, was also a horror-comedy. In that manner, Haiwaan is a departure from what Priyadarshan has become known for in Bollywood. The filmmaker explains, “Now, I have realised I can shoot films with humour and stories that have humour, instead of just joke after joke. I try situational humour. I don’t put gags and comedy tracks. Even in comedies, I believe all my characters are serious, but people find what happens to them humorous. I don’t like actors making faces. This is the only way I know. But still, I don’t like making comedies. When you make so many films in the same genre, you need a change. A lot of directors have a signature. But I don’t want that. That’s why I tried Haiwaan, because I really enjoy making serious films.” Boman Irani on Priyadarshan's craft {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From 2001 to 2021, Priyadarshan directed 20 Hindi films, of which 16 were comedies. Two other hits - Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Billu - also had heavy doses of comedy. His comeback to Hindi, Bhooth Bangla, released earlier this year, was also a horror-comedy. In that manner, Haiwaan is a departure from what Priyadarshan has become known for in Bollywood. The filmmaker explains, “Now, I have realised I can shoot films with humour and stories that have humour, instead of just joke after joke. I try situational humour. I don’t put gags and comedy tracks. Even in comedies, I believe all my characters are serious, but people find what happens to them humorous. I don’t like actors making faces. This is the only way I know. But still, I don’t like making comedies. When you make so many films in the same genre, you need a change. A lot of directors have a signature. But I don’t want that. That’s why I tried Haiwaan, because I really enjoy making serious films.” Boman Irani on Priyadarshan's craft {{/usCountry}}

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Haiwaan, a remake of his 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, stars Saif Ali Khan as a blind man and Akshay Kumar as a killer. The psychological thriller also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Boman has worked with the filmmaker before, but he says being directed by him in a thriller changed his understanding of the man’s craft. “I have worked with him on two films. Now, when I watch his films, I see the camera work and cuts, and I realise he doesn’t like the camera or audience to settle down. He gets bored himself so he doesn’t let the audience get bored. Now, I am beginning to understand his methodology. His filmmaking, blocking and staging are unique, very kinetic,” says the actor.

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About Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, and Jisshu Sengupta, while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance. It also marks the final screen appearance of the late Asrani. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film will release in theatres on 11 September.