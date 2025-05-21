Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when Wamiqa Gabbi told him 'nas kat lungi' at first meeting

It is always a special moment for any upcoming actor to meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. However, actor Wamiqa Gabbi has a different story to tell. Wamiqa, who is busy promoting her latest Bhool Chuk Maaf, recalled her first meeting with the superstar at the muhurat of Baby John and it was "very weird". Wamiqa Gabbi recalls her "weird" first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Mashable India, Wamiqa recalled that Shah Rukh, who had worked with Atlee in his Hindi film debut Jawaan, came for the Muhurat of the director's next, Baby John.

Wamiqa recalls meeting SRK

Shah Rukh's presence captivated everyone while Wamiqa and her brother, Hardik, stood at the back, discussing what would they say if Shah Rukh approached them. Her brother jokingly suggested, 'Nas kaat de,' and they laughed.

Just before leaving the sets of Baby John, Dil To Pagal Hai actor came to meet Wamiqa to wish her luck and say good bye. What happened next?

“He said ‘okay, bye’ and I said, ‘It was so nice meeting you, sir, my brother was suggesting I cut my wrist but obviously I won’t do that.’ There was a pin-drop silence for 10 seconds. Everyone went quiet, and he (Shah Rukh) left. After he left, a person from the production came running to me and was like, ‘Did you just talk about cutting your wrist?’ My brother was shocked. I honestly thought he (Shah Rukh) would get the humour, but he didn’t," Wamiqa said.

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf, is all set for its theaters release on May 23. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film had run into controversy after producer Dinesh Vijan announced that the movie will skip its theatrical release on May 9 and get a digital release on Prime Video on May 16.

It was due to the heightened security drills across the nation following Operation Sindoor. The multiplex chain PVRINOX had moved the court challenging its producers' decision to release it on Prime Video directly.