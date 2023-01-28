Here's how Suniel Shetty's Khandala home was decked up with flowers for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding. See pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married in an intimate ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23. The actor has a huge bungalow in the lap of nature, surrounded by hills and greenery all around. The place came alive with white flower decoration for the main wedding ceremony, while the venue for the haldi ceremony was decorated with yellow marigold flowers. Also read: Athiya Shetty gets hug from KL Rahul, looks stunning wearing saree in pics from pre-wedding ceremony. See post

Sharing a picture of the decoration for the pre-wedding puja and the idea behind the decor, the wedding planner Rani Pink Love wrote on Instagram, “This morning was ethereal! @athiyashetty @klrahul. This venue was special. Beautiful old trees layered in jasmine strings, beds of mogra and the most gorgeous linen in old world brocades hand dyed in our soft mint palette. Athiya and I had a dream to make each celebration memorable, detailed and full of heart.”

Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse decorated for the pre-wedding puja.

The pre-wedding puja was held under the huge tree from which white jasmine and mogra strings from above. Big baskets of white flower petals were kept on each side of the white sofa on which Athiya sat in a beige saree for the puja. The similar decor was used for the main wedding ceremony as Athiya and KL Rahul took pheras with the Khandala hills in the background.

Decor for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's haldi ceremony.

The wedding planner said every layer of the decor was detailed and the storyline for each day was different yet the foundation of design stayed intact. Along with the pictures of the venue decked up for the haldi ceremony, the caption read: “The haldi was a blooming marigold garden with layers from floor to ceiling. We detailed every tiny corner. It was intimate and beautiful. The sun was shining, marigolds were dancing and there were two families celebrating love!”

Athiya and KL Rahul only had their close friends and family members in attendance. The newlyweds posed for the paparazzi outside the venue after the wedding. Suniel Shetty had also joined them and he and son Ahan Shetty shared sweets to the photographers.

