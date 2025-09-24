Here’s why Vidhu Vinod Chopra met LK Advani after winning his National Award for 12th Fail

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra picked up the National Award for his film 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony. And the first thing he did after that was go and meet BJP veteran LK Advani. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail was named as Best Feature Film at the 71st National Film Award ceremony.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra meets LK Advani

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held in Delhi on Tuesday (September 23). Vidhu Vinod’s film 12th Fail was named as Best Feature Film. Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor in leading role honour for his role in 12th Fail with Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh received the award for Jawan.

After Vidhu Vinod picked up the honour, he went to meet Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani. His wife and critic Anupama Chopra shared images from the meeting on her Instagram, revealing that Vidhu Vinod got his first National Award from LK Advani.

“In 1977 when VVC won his first National Award for his FTII diploma film Murder at Monkey Hill, Shri L.K Advani who was then I & B minister presented it to him,” she wrote while sharing the images.

Anupama added, “Today, after winning his 6th and 7th National Awards for 12th Fail, we first went to seek his blessings. It was a very emotional moment. What a journey!”

In the images, Vidhu Vinod is seen sharing a sweet moment with LK Advani with his National Award honour lying in front of them. In another image, they are holding the honour in their hands and posing for the camera.

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is a 2023 biographical drama film directed, produced and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is based on the 2019 non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. The film stars Vikrant Massey as Sharma, alongside Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.