Heropanti 2, Runway 34 box office first weekend collection: Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn films lose to Yash’s KGF Chapter 2

Both the Hindi films that released this Friday--Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2--have failed to set the box office on fire in their opening weekend. By Sunday, Runway 34, which is also directed by Ajay, had collected just ₹13 crore at the box office. Heropanti 2 had fared slightly better with nett collections of ₹15 crore over the weekend. However, what let both films down is that the Hindi version of Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 outdid both of them in its third week. During the same three-day period, KGF 2’s Hindi version earned around ₹20 crore. Also read: As KGF Chapter 2 crosses ₹1000 crore, here are all the major box office records broken by the Yash-starrer

Both Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 released in theatres on April 29. The former stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui apart from Tiger. The Ahmed Khan film is the sequel of Tiger’s debut film Heropanti. On the other hand, Runway 34 is an aviation drama based on a true incident. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

A lot was expected of both the films but neither has managed to meet the expectations. According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, “Heropanti 2 collected poorly over the weekend with collections in the 15 crore nett range…The business of the film was dull across the board in all circuits even the ones where action fares better. There will be no coming back for this film even with the Eid holidays to come unless there is some huge miracle. Runway 34 has also fared poorly over the first weekend but it had a better trajectory than Heropanti 2 and finally went ahead of that film on Sunday.”

In contrast, KGF 2, which stars Yash in the lead role, has gone strength to strength. This is the film’s third week in theatres and its Hindi-dubbed version alone managed to earn more than both the new releases. With this ₹20 crore weekend, the Prasanth Neel film has taken its Hind version earnings to ₹361 crore. It now looks all set to cross the domestic collections of Dangal, which stands at ₹387 crore.

In all languages worldwide, the film has been a phenomenon earning over ₹1000 crore. It is only the fourth Indian film ever to cross the milestone behind Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and RRR. KGF 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit KGF: Chapter 1. The two-part saga tells the story of Rocky (Yash) and how he rises to control the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields.

