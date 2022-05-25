Hina Khan has a humble reply for 'who wore outfit better' comparisons with Priyanka Chopra: 'Seriously?'

Actor Hina Khan turned up in a pretty blue-mint dress for her latest outing at the Cannes Film Festival. As soon as her pictures landed on social media, fans could not ignore how much her dress looked like what Priyanka Chopra wore to the premiere of Chasing Happiness in 2019. (Also read: Did Hina Khan take inspiration from Priyanka Chopra for her latest Cannes Film Festival look? See pics)

Since then, many have compared the looks and even asked the usual ‘who wore it better' question. Hina, too, came across one such post and sorted out the debate with humility. In reply to a Twitter post comparing their looks, Hina wrote, “Seriously. Dude she’s The @priyankachopra.”

Hina Khan's reaction to the post.

Hina's fans loved her response. “This is why we stan you Hina, a real star,” wrote a fan. “And you're also Hina Khan the most stylish queen both the queens are beautiful in their own way,” commented another. “Hina admires PC. For her she's like idol. Looks like Hina was shocked to see this comparison,” said a fan.

Hina is indeed a fan of Priyanka. Hina walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2019, and met Priyanka Chopra there as well. Last year, she told RJ Siddharth Kannan just how nervous she was about meeting Priyanka. "I had no idea. .. All I knew was that I was going to attend the trailer launch of my film. I didn't have an understanding of how big things would get. But it became huge, and then I realised how big of a deal it is. And an even bigger deal for me was receiving a text message from Priyanka Chopra, and I decided I would not go. I was so nervous."

Hina had written about meeting Priyanka in an Instagram post, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices.”

Priyanka did not attend the festival this year. She has been working on her upcoming series Citadel.

