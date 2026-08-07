Honey Trehan reveals gullaks kept in Gurudwaras to help recover Satluj's financial losses: ‘We cannot accept any money’

Honey Trehan’s Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic, Satluj, previously titled Panjab ‘95, had a long journey before it was dropped on Zee5 and was taken down within hours. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was not cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as the makers did not comply with cuts and missed a theatrical release. The filmmaker now reveals that people have tried to raise funds to recoup the film’s financial losses.

Honey Trehan reveals gullaks kept in Gurudrawas for Satluj

Diljit Dosanjh played Jaswant Singh Khalra in Honey Trehan's Satluj.

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On Friday, Honey released a long note on his Instagram addressing the love Satluj received a month ago when it was released on Zee5 on July 3, but was taken down by July 5. He stated that the film was an opportunity to honour Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life. “Since then, we have been getting several messages, calls, Instagram DMs and tweets from people trying to reach out to us, the Khalra family and Diljit bhaji, to extend their support and help us with money to recover our losses,” added the filmmaker.

“We even got to know there are gullaks kept in Gurudwaras where well-wishers are trying to help my producers to recover the losses of 'Satluj: This is happening in India as well as abroad. We thank you deeply for this gesture,” further read a portion of his note, adding, “It is truly special and we respect your emotions. Having said that, your love and support is more than enough, and with all due respect we cannot accept any money, gifts or donations for our film.”

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Clarifies team Satluj has nothing to do with these collections

{{^usCountry}} Honey stated that he and his producers, RSVP, have accepted that Satluj will have a legacy despite the financial losses. He also asked the audience to consider the film as their service to the truth, to human rights, and to Khalra’s memory. “It is a small attempt at sharing the collective grief of our loved ones and for the ones who we lost in the darkness irrespective of their caste, religion or social status,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Honey stated that he and his producers, RSVP, have accepted that Satluj will have a legacy despite the financial losses. He also asked the audience to consider the film as their service to the truth, to human rights, and to Khalra’s memory. “It is a small attempt at sharing the collective grief of our loved ones and for the ones who we lost in the darkness irrespective of their caste, religion or social status,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“We feel blessed to be a part of this service. We as a team respectfully want to make sure and put it on record that any money collected by anyone in the name of the film or in the name of any service or donation has nothing to do with team 'Satluj’. Let's help each other with kindness and courage and love so we all can come together to 'challenge the darkness ' when it matters,” wrote the filmmaker at the end of the note.

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When Satluj was removed from Zee5 in 48 hours, an I&B Ministry official told ANI, “Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform.” After its removal, many people illegally downloaded the film and held public screenings to ensure it was seen.