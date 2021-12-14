Hopefully it will be an exciting 2022 for me: Rakul Preet Singh

With six films lined-up for release, actor Rakul Preet Singh is pinning high hopes on New Year. “Next year is going to be very important for me. I wish people like my work and a lot of appreciation comes my way,” says the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently shooting for Chhatriwali in Lucknow, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor says, “I am very excited about 2022. Because of pandemic, fortunately-unfortunately, some projects got delayed so in the coming year many will see light of the day. There is so much variation in my choice of roles as every character is totally different from each other. Right now the only recall value audience have is of De De Pyaar De but so much work has been done post that so I await audience’s reaction.”

Telling us about her upcoming projects she says, “First six months will see four of my releases starting with Attack with John Abraham, Runaway 34 with Amitji (Bachchan) along with Ajay (Devgn) sir, Doctor G with Ayushmann (Khurrana) followed by Thank God. Meanwhile, in second half of the year Chhatriwali will release that we are shooting here after that Akshay (Kumar) sir’s film (Mission Cinderella) is in pipeline.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Lucknow schedule Singh is set to take a 10-day vacation for New Year with friends before joining the shoot for Akshay’s film. The city has just been used as a location as the film is set in Karnal (Haryana).

The Aiyaari and Marjaavaan actor has been in the city for 45 days. “I had a bucket list to carry out here. I went to Ghantaghar (Clock Tower), Bhool Bhulaiya (Imambara) and Ambedkar Park. I have heard so much about Lakhnavi kebabs but I had no idea that the city is a complete package of heritage, culture, history and modernity at the same time.”

Singh recently watched films Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Sooryavanshi in theatres. “My parents also visited me in Lucknow so I took them around so we shopped and went to movies.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor relishing Basket Chaat in Lucknow (Instagram)

In love with Awadhi cuisine, the actor shares, “I have become a fan of Lakhnavi food. I have been on an eating spree — right from basket chaat, tikki, royal chaat, bun-maska, chaai, samosa to galawati kebabs. I’m not into dieting; I follow right eating and quantity control. I skip meals in a day so it’s like intermittent fasting and also the food I had previously is well digested.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the new virus scare, she says, “Today we have Omicron, tomorrow we may have something else so this has become a way of life. We need to be cautious be it on sets or anywhere in the world. We are frequently tested and follow protocols. We need to defeat the virus by getting vaccinated and taking precautions.”