Housefull 5 review: Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh anchor this cruise drama; climax makes up for the flaws

Housefull 5

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez

Rating: ★★★

(The author watched the 5B version of Housefull 5) Everyone who has watched the Housefull franchise (the fifth one hit theatres today, interestingly in two versions- 5A and 5B, each with a different ending) has a favourite. Mine is Housefull 1 and Housefull 2. None of the five films are connected in any way, except for three actors the series has managed to retain since the very beginning: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Panday. Housefull 5 movie review: The film has its humorous moments but struggles with character development and weak writing.

The issue with Housefull 5 is that these three are the only ones who truly understand the tough art of making people laugh- out of an ensemble of 19 actors.

Housefull 5: What is the plot?

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala (also credited for the screenplay) and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the story revolves around a 99-year-old billionaire (Ranjeet) who dies just before his birthday party on a cruise. He leaves behind an inheritance of 69 billion pounds for his son, Jolly. Then, three Jollys show up-played by Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek Bachchan-each accompanied by their girlfriend (Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and Jacqueline Fernandez). And then, a murder takes place aboard the ship. Who’s the killer?

But my question is: Who watches Housefull films for the story anyway?

The film starts off on a funny note, helped along by Shreyas Talpade’s presence. But it lacks the energy you’d expect for the kind of boisterous ride you’ve signed up for- until Akshay walks in, Ace Ventura style. His comic timing immediately lifts the film, but I can’t say the same for the other characters.

The first half is spent establishing the conflict and delivering the franchise’s usual fare: mistaken identities, someone’s girlfriend being someone’s wife, and the expected private-part jokes and innuendos. Nothing is spared in the effort to make you laugh, but most punchlines land only in instalments.

Akshay knows exactly what’s expected of him. This is classic Akshay comedy territory, and he makes even the flat writing work. But it’s also clear that Sajid is relying far more on his star’s charm than on crafting genuinely funny material. Often, the jokes are a joke.

There are a couple of problematic sequences too, but you ignore those because the makers never claimed that they are setting out to make a politically correct film.

Post interval revival

The second half shifts gears into crime-investigation mode, led by two suspended cops- Baba (Jackie Shroff) and Bhidu (Sanjay Dutt). Yes, I didn’t mix up their real-life nicknames. Their senior, played by Nana Patekar, joins in to solve the case. This part is better- some scenes do manage to draw laughs. The climax in version 5B is genuinely funny and, for the first time, everyone in my theatre was laughing together.

Still, something feels off about Housefull 5. As if something-or someone- is holding these comedy veterans (like Riteish) back. I suspect it’s the writing. Shreyas Talpade’s character, for instance, virtually disappears after the early scenes, reappearing only occasionally. Which is a shame as he’s a natural in this genre.

Abhishek, meanwhile, gets plenty of screen time but doesn’t land a single laugh. He shines when the material supports him (Bol Bachchan, anyone?). Here, he’s a letdown-along with the female actors, who are given little to do beyond looking glamorous.

Overall, Housefull 5 feels like being stuck on a cruise with a few comic veterans, and a funny script that forgot to board the ship. It floats, wobbles, but you are just waiting for it to dock. Watch it with your friends who like double meaning jokes. We all have one.