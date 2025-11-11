How Ranveer Singh's wafer brand hit 100 crore revenue in just 1 year with only 4 products: Behind SuperYou's success

Actor Ranveer Singh is on the road to a comeback this year. His film, Dhurandhar, is set to release next month and is seeing good buzz on the ground. As his film career experiences a resurgence, the actor is also witnessing profits in his business venture. SuperYou, the wafer brand co-owned by Ranveer, has reportedly crossed ₹100 crore in revenue in just six months. Ranveer Singh's wafer brand SuperYou has reached ₹ 100 crore revenue in just 1 year.

SuperYou, a snacking brand that Ranveer co-owns with Nikunj Biyani, has crossed ₹100 crore in revenue, as per a statement from the company. The brand, which has now launched new multigrain protein chips, says it now targets ₹500 crore revenue in five years.

“We’re taking the guilt out of snacking. This is a step towards making protein-rich snacks more enjoyable and mainstream,” said Ranveer Singh in a statement. The brand's rise in revenue has been rapid, considering it was launched as recently as November 2024, and as of last month, it boasted only four products.

SuperYou's meteoric rise

SuperYour's protein wafer bars had a strong start, selling 1.6 million units within 90 days of launch in November 2024. This set the company up nicely, giving solid momentum for growth. According to Economic Times, SuperYou has clocked 25–30% month-on-month growth, backed by demand for clean-label, functional snacks.

This led to funding from Zerodha’s Rainmatter Capital in December 2024, fueling expansion. While the investment amount was undisclosed, reports stated it was to scale production and diversify the product lineup.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film

On the big screen, Ranveer will be seen next in Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar's action entertainer. The film, which deals with espionage, also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. It releases in theatres on 5 December.