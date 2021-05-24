Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan 'almost killed' Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol on ZNMD set; watch how accident was averted
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan 'almost killed' Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol on ZNMD set; watch how accident was averted

Abhay Deol has recalled an incident on the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara set when Hrithik Roshan 'almost killed' him and Farhan Akhtar. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar played three friends in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

As the 10th anniversary of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara nears, actor Abhay Deol recalled an incident on set when he thought that he was about to die. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, also featured Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

In a video posted on the Tiger Baby Films social media pages, Abhay recalled working on the film, and how a couple of jokes were inspired by a teacher that Farhan and Zoya had in school.

He also remembered a moment when Hrithik parked a car with him and Farhan sitting in the backseat, but forgot to pull the handbrake. The car slowly began to slide down towards a gorge, before Hrithik leapt back in and stopped it. Farhan could be seen jumping out of the back seat.

“Before shooting this scene, Hrithik almost killed me and Farhan," Abhay said in a voiceover. “Farhan was really fast. He jumped out immediately, and I sat there thinking I’m going to die now,” he added. The video showed the actors reacting to the near-mishap as they watched a playback of the shot on the monitor.

The video was shared with the caption, "We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through. Here's introducing our 'Off The Record' series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them."

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is about three childhood friends who go on a three-week road trip across Europe and encounter new characters and adventures along the way.

Also read: Abhay Deol calls ZNMD ‘demotion’ shameless: ‘Give award to whoever is biggest star but don’t demote me and Farhan’

Abhay in an Instagram post had expressed disappointment at being slotted as a supporting character at awards shows, despite the film being an ensemble story. He had written, "I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as ‘supporting actors’. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as 'actors in a leading role'."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zindagi na milegi dobara hrithik roshan farhan akhtar abhay deol zoya akhtar

Related Stories

bollywood

Abhay Deol: It is for sure better to be called underrated than overrated

PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:50 PM IST
bollywood

Abhay Deol calls ZNMD ‘demotion’ shameless: ‘Give award to whoever is biggest star but don’t demote me and Farhan’

UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2020 05:22 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP