Hrithik Roshan 'almost killed' Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol on ZNMD set; watch how accident was averted

As the 10th anniversary of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara nears, actor Abhay Deol recalled an incident on set when he thought that he was about to die. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, also featured Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

In a video posted on the Tiger Baby Films social media pages, Abhay recalled working on the film, and how a couple of jokes were inspired by a teacher that Farhan and Zoya had in school.

He also remembered a moment when Hrithik parked a car with him and Farhan sitting in the backseat, but forgot to pull the handbrake. The car slowly began to slide down towards a gorge, before Hrithik leapt back in and stopped it. Farhan could be seen jumping out of the back seat.

“Before shooting this scene, Hrithik almost killed me and Farhan," Abhay said in a voiceover. “Farhan was really fast. He jumped out immediately, and I sat there thinking I’m going to die now,” he added. The video showed the actors reacting to the near-mishap as they watched a playback of the shot on the monitor.

The video was shared with the caption, "We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through. Here's introducing our 'Off The Record' series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them."

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is about three childhood friends who go on a three-week road trip across Europe and encounter new characters and adventures along the way.

Abhay Deol calls ZNMD 'demotion' shameless: 'Give award to whoever is biggest star but don't demote me and Farhan'

Abhay in an Instagram post had expressed disappointment at being slotted as a supporting character at awards shows, despite the film being an ensemble story. He had written, "I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as ‘supporting actors’. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as 'actors in a leading role'."