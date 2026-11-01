Hrithik Roshan pens sweet birthday message for girlfriend Saba Azad about choosing love over convenience, shares rare picture of her with his sons

Hrithik Roshan made girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday a little more special with a heartfelt note that was as personal as it was romantic. The actor shared a series of pictures with Saba on Instagram, along with a message about why he would happily choose the longer, more complicated route in life if it meant having her by his side.

Hrithik Roshan's sweet birthday message for Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan says Saba Azad is 'too precious' to talk about, shares intimate birthday post and family pictures.

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In his Instagram post, Hrithik recalled being asked about Saba and how he initially hesitated to speak about her because she was too precious to him. He then shared an analogy about choosing between a direct flight from Mumbai to a faraway destination and another with several stopovers.

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The actor wrote, “Someone asked me about you. I said I don't wanna talk about you cause it's too precious. She insisted and I said this .. ‘Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from mumbai to a far off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy!’”

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining why he would prefer the longer journey, Hrithik added, "And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights. If it was with her..." I said, “I'd pick the 2nd option... deliberately... every single time. Cause with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures. Let's adventure on my birthday girl. Here's to a lifetime of long layovers together. I love you Happy Birthday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining why he would prefer the longer journey, Hrithik added, "And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights. If it was with her..." I said, “I'd pick the 2nd option... deliberately... every single time. Cause with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures. Let's adventure on my birthday girl. Here's to a lifetime of long layovers together. I love you Happy Birthday.” {{/usCountry}}

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The photographs accompanying the note gave fans a peek into the couple's time together. Among the pictures was a candid moment of the two enjoying ice creams, while the final photograph featured Saba smiling alongside Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

How Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met

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Hrithik and Saba reportedly connected on social media in late 2021 or early 2022. It began after the actor appreciated one of Saba's videos on X (formerly Twitter). Their online interaction soon moved to direct messages, and a mutual friend eventually helped arrange their first meeting. The two made their relationship public when they arrived together at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party in May 2022. Since then, they have been spotted together at family gatherings, film events and holidays, while occasionally sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's work

Hrithik Roshan's last major theatrical release as an actor was War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It released on August 14, 2025. The actor was most recently seen in a special appearance in Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer 2, which released in October 2026.

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Meanwhile,Saba Azad most recently appeared in Who's Your Gynac? Season 2, reprising her role as Dr Vidushi Kothari. The season began streaming on Amazon MX Player in 2026. She was also seen in Songs of Paradise (2025), the musical drama inspired by Kashmiri singer Raj Begum. She has also wrapped filming for Storm, a thriller series backed by Hrithik's production banner HRX Films.