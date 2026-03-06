Hrithik Roshan says his love for Hrehaan-Hridhaan is ‘for the way you are’; asks them to have 'spectacular failures'

"And so by way of this rant I'd like to clearly demonstrate (n hopefully inspire) that no matter how great my pride is, it cannot for a second compete with my love for you. For just the way you are. You are here. You are enough. You are wanted. You belong. That’s it," he added.

"For the men they are growing into, their talents, accomplishments, their work ethic, humility, full-chested pride. Then it struck me, how pride always implicates accomplishment. Starts that very vicious cycle of I am loved if I perform. And slowly pride that tricksy fellow starts masquerading as 'Love'," he wrote.

The actor shared an old photo featuring himself along with Hrehaan and Hridhaan as they relaxed in a boat. Hrithik began his note by talking about how proud he is as a father. “ANOTHER STATUTORY WARNING. #loverant Man, it's so much fun to see your kids shine. Caught myself thinking how proud I am as a father,” he said.

Actor Hrithik Roshan penned a long note for his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, talking about his pride and love for them. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Hrithik urged his sons to "explore success" and “have spectacular failures.”

Hrithik wants Hrehaan, Hridhaan to experience success, failure Hrithik also urged his sons to experience everything in life and enjoy even failures. "Now by all means go build, explore everything — success (you decide the definition), aim for success at everything, even at the art of doing nothing. And failure… in fact I hope you have spectacular failures, strange ones even. And feel it all, feel it fully, every human emotion, let it wash all over you - grab some popcorn and watch it with wonder, see what it feels like in your body - the pain, joy, loss, connection, loneliness, energy, hopelessness, intimacy — At the bottom of each one - is a quiet wow. Get to it," he added.

"Because that’s the only real pursuit. The human experience. Not meaning. Not winning. Not arriving. But experiencing. (That’s the ride you signed up for). (Not remembering was part of the rules). (You lose nothing by having fun). (Self-growth just unlocks better levels). (This is me half talking to myself). And just in case I ever forget and start measuring you —come remind me. Love came first. Always, concluded his note.

Hrithik's ex-wife, girlfriend react to his post Reacting to it, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan said, "Epic pic… and beautiful thoughts.. u must write a book! Dedicated to fatherhood.. (raised hands, smiling face with halo and blue heart emojis)." Saba Azad simply added face holding back tears, melting face, red heart, grinning face with big eyes, and smiling face with tear emojis.

About Hrithik's family, his recent film Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne. They are parents to Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The two got divorced in 2014. He confirmed his relationship with actor Saba Azad at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration when he entered the party hand in hand with her.

He was last seen in War 2, an action-thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 film War. The film also stars NTR Jr, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.